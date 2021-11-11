ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Kelsea Ballerini & Kenny Chesney Share Their Acceptance Speech For Their 2 CMA Awards

By jwills
k100country.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrior to the 55th Annual CMA Awards broadcast, the Musical Event and Music Video Of The Year winners were announced. Both categories...

www.k100country.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Kelsea Ballerini Is White Hot In Corset Dress With Thigh-High Slit At CMA Awards

Look who’s here! Just hours after finding out that she won her first-ever CMA Award, Kelsea Ballerini was dazzling as she walked the red carpet at the big show on Nov. 10. Kelsea Ballerini came to slay with her look at the 2021 Country Music Association Awards! The 28-year-old walked the red carpet looking absolutely incredible. She wore a Valdrin Sahiti white dress with corset-style midsection and long sleeves. The skirt had a thigh-high slit, which allowed Kelsea to show some major leg and reveal her clear heels. To go with her stunning outfit, Kelsea had her hair styled in in a low, sleek bun, with a part to the side. Her look was complete with dark eye makeup and a pale pink lip. The star was styled by celebrity makeup artist and hairstylist Kelsey Deenihan using Nexxus. Plus, she also posed with her hubby, Morgan Evans, on the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
995qyk.com

Kelsea Ballerini Regrets Her Reaction To Morgan Wallen Controversy

Kelsea Ballerini has just released a book, Feel Your Way Through, which shares some of her most personal experiences through poetry, and in one of the poems, she admits that she regrets her reaction to Morgan Wallen’s situation in February of 2021 when he was caught on video using a racial slur and was dropped by his label and his agent.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Chesney
Person
Kelsea Ballerini
countryfancast.com

Kelsea Ballerini “Half of My Hometown” Music Video and Song Details

Kelsea Ballerini's “Half of My Hometown” music video gives us a look at the star's past and what could have been... Country music star Kelsea Ballerini’s “Half of My Hometown” music video is a nod to her hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee. Kenny Chesney, also from the area, sings backing vocals throughout the track.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wbch.com

Kelsea Ballerini, Katy Perry & more among vast CMA Awards presenters list

The CMA Awards have unveiled a star-studded list of presenters including Kelsea Ballerini, Darius Rucker, Florida Georgia Line and American Idol judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. The lineup boasts a wide variety of singers, actors and major names in country music including Lady A, Russell Dickerson, Scotty McCreery, Ingrid...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cma Awards#Acceptance Speech#Cma Award
101.5 KNUE

This Week Score Kenny Chesney Tickets with Billy and Tara on 101.5 KNUE

Seeing Kenny Chesney perform live is more like a sing-a-long than a concert, it's hours of singing with thousands of people songs that you've heard hundreds of times. It's something that should be on your bucket list if you haven't had the chance to see him yet. But as we all know Kenny Chesney along with Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pierce will all be performing at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Great news, Billy and Tara in the morning on 101.5 KNUE will be giving you a chance to win tickets to this amazing show all this week!
TYLER, TX
wonderwall.com

Kelsea Ballerini raises temps in winter-white corset gown, more fashion hits & misses from the 2021 CMA Awards

The brightest stars in country music (and beyond!) got all dolled up for the 2021 CMA Awards in Nashville on Nov. 10. So who scored a fashion hit and who fell among the misses this year? Wonderwall.com rounded up the best and worst celeb style moments from the red carpet, starting with this look… Kelsea Ballerini was a vision in this sleek Valdrin Sahiti gown. It included long sleeves, a high neck, a custom corset belt and a nearly hip-high slit, which made for a good contrast between the otherwise covered-up top half. And when it came time to add shoes, she went equally edgy…
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Kelsea Ballerini Shares Her "Never-Ending" Recovery Journey After Eating Disorder

Watch: Kelsea Ballerini Says Kelly Clarkson Inspired Her to Do Music. These days, Kelsea Ballerini is loving herself like she means it. The 28-year-old country music star opened up about her past body image issues in her new book of poetry Feel Your Way Through, sharing that she battled an eating disorder for years before seeking help at the age of 18. In a poem titled "Kangaroo," Ballerini recalled how a boy from her childhood had nicknamed her after the marsupial because of her "belly and little legs."
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wivr1017.com

Kelsea Ballerini Touches On Some Tough Topics In New Book

Kelsea Ballerini gets very personal in the poems that make up her very first book, called Feel Your Way Through, which is in stores now. She touches on such childhood experiences as having an eating disorder through her teen years as well as surviving a high school shooting and watching a class member die.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wbch.com

Kelsea Ballerini shares that she took diet pills, battled an eating disorder during high school

Kelsea Ballerini says these days, she mostly feels healthy and self-confident, and is able to brush off comments or criticism about her appearance. But it’s been a journey to get here, the singer admits. In fact, in a revealing new interview with People, Kelsea shares that she experienced a bout with bulimia as a teenager, which was triggered in part by some upheaval she was facing in her home life.
CELEBRITIES
Wide Open Country

CMA Awards Snubbed Three of the Genre's Top Stars

There's reason to be cheerful about the nominees in multiple categories for the 55th annual CMA Awards. The September announcement proved that the Country Music Association remains behind outside-the-box Nashville stars Chris Stapleton and Brothers Osborne and recognizes the sustained excellence of Gabby Barrett, Carly Pearce, Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and others beyond the genre's awards show regulars.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy