The more information that trickles in regarding Anaheim Ducks GM Bob Murray and the reason he was placed on administrative leave, the more hostile the picture that is being painted. Anaheim announced Tuesday night that Murray, who is also the team's Executive Vice-President, would be away from the Ducks for the foreseeable future pending the results of an investigation into "inappropriate professional behavior." While the team left it at that, Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli added some info later in the night.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO