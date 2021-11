One of the best feelings in the world is putting on a jacket for the first time in the fall only to find a $20 bill that you’d left in the pocket months ago. Anytime you forget about money and come across it again, the feeling is unmatched. So imagine what it might feel like to find $20,000,000 in that jacket. That was the day Kerry Knott had after finding an old lottery ticket in his wallet. He took it to a gas station to find out if it was a winner, and left $20 million richer.

LOTTERY ・ 13 DAYS AGO