LAGRANGE, Ga. — After a police standoff in LaGrange went on for several hours Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, police said the suspect is "believed to be deceased." This happened in the area of Sunny Point and Moss Creek, LaGrange Police said. While the situation was unfolding, authorities asked people to stay out of the area and asked those who live in the area to remain inside their homes. Around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, police were starting to let people back into the neighborhood.

LAGRANGE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO