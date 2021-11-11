CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Current Stock Price for Xunlei (XNET)?

Benzinga
 7 days ago

There are no upcoming dividends for Xunlei. Xunlei’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for...

www.benzinga.com

Benzinga

Why Nio Shares Are Falling

Shares of Chinese companies, including Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) are trading lower. Weakness is possibly in reaction to worse-than-expected guidance from Baidu and iQIYI. Baidu reported quarterly earnings of $2.28 per share, which beat the estimate of $2.01 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $4.954 billion, which came in below the estimate of $4.97 billion... Read More.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Downgrades 2 Mortgage Insurers, Names Top Stock Pick

Now that third-quarter earnings season is over for the mortgage insurance, one analyst refreshed his coverage for the group on Wednesday, including issuing two downgrades. The Analyst: Bank of America analyst Mihir Bhatia issued the following changes to his mortgage insurance coverage:. MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) downgraded from Buy to...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls 200 Points; Rockwell Medical Shares Spike Higher

Toward the end of trading Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.58% to 35,930.89 while the NASDAQ fell 0.27% to 15,930.79. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.23% to 4,690.24. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 48,161,370 cases with around 786,260 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,466,590 cases and 464,150 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,965,680 COVID-19 cases with 611,520 deaths. In total, there were at least 255,259,860 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,133,290 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: NVIDIA Q3 Earnings

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NVIDIA their estimated earnings by 6.36%, reporting an EPS of $1.17 versus an estimate of $1.1, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $2,377,000,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

TJX Companies Jumps Over 7% On Earnings Beat: Option Analysis

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) released earnings today before the market open, beating on EPS (+4.2%) and revenue (+2.14%). What Happened: Traders took this good news and have been actively bidding the stock higher, which is up over 7% on Wednesday. Trading activity has been strong with more than 15...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Amtech Systems Q4 Earnings

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Amtech Systems their estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.1, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $9,256,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Tetra Tech Q4 Earnings

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Tetra Tech their estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.05 versus an estimate of $1.0, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) shares moved upwards by 4.27% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $51.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago. 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) shares rose 3.83% to $3.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Palo Alto Networks Earnings Preview

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2021-11-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Palo Alto Networks will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.57. Palo Alto Networks bulls will hope to hear the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Maxeon Solar Technologies: Q3 Earnings Insights

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Earnings. Maxeon Solar Technologies their estimated earnings by 6.43%, reporting an EPS of $-1.49 versus an estimate of $-1.4, which did not surprise analysts.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: QuickLogic Q3 Earnings

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. QuickLogic their estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.06, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $2,078,000 from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Helmerich & Payne Q4 Earnings

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Helmerich & Payne their estimated earnings by 21.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.62 versus an estimate of $-0.51, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why Moderna's Stock Is Moving Higher Today

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) is trading higher Wednesday after the company filed for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine, a 50 microgram two-dose series of SPIKEVAX, with Health Canada to include children ages six to 11. Health Canada approved the New Drug Submission for SPIKEVAX for active immunization to prevent COVID-19...
STOCKS
Benzinga

BofA Downgrades Sea After Rally: What You Need To Know

Sea Ltd’s (NYSE:SE) stock has appreciated 67% year-to-date versus the Nasdaq’s 23% gain, and the risk-reward seems balanced, according to BofA Securities. The Sea Analyst: Sachin Salgaonkar downgraded the rating for Sea from Buy to Neutral, while raising the price target from $380 to $385. The Sea Thesis: Growth in...
MARKETS

