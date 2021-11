Gene Barr, who has led the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry since 2011 announced that he plans to retire. Barr, who is president and CEO of the organization, said he will step down in the second quarter of 2022. He joined the PA Chamber in February 2003, and served for more than eight years as vice president of government and public affairs before being elected president in October 2011.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO