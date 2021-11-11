CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Luxury cars, vacation homes: solar energy Ponzi scheme defrauded investors of $1bn

By Guardian staff and agencies
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AEFEE_0ct5MWZS00
A 2007 Ford Shelby GT500 displayed in Sacramento, California, was among the vehicles seized from Jeff and Paulette Carpoff.

A San Francisco Bay Area man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for running an audacious solar energy Ponzi scheme that defrauded investors of $1bn, the biggest criminal fraud scheme in the district’s history.

Jeff Carpoff, the 50-year-old owner of the solar energy company DC Solar, was sentenced on Tuesday. His wife, Paulette Carpoff, 47, faces up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty at the same time to money laundering and conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States.

The couple started DC Solar, based in Benicia, as a legitimate company that made solar generators mounted on trailers, prosecutors said. But the company was later used in an “egregious scheme” to scam its investors, including Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway.

The Carpoffs used the money to buy and invest in more than 150 luxury cars, 32 properties, a subscription to a private jet service, a semipro baseball team, a Nascar racecar sponsorship and a suite at the new Las Vegas Raiders stadium.

The couple has agreed to forfeit more than $120m in assets, including a fleet of collector cars and vacation homes in the Caribbean, Mexico, Lake Tahoe and Las Vegas purchased entirely with cash. Prosecutors said they intend to use the assets in partial restitution to victims of the fraud. The government already auctioned off 148 vehicles, including the 1978 Firebird previously owned by late actor Burt Reynolds, netting more than $8.2m.

DC Solar marketed its generators between 2011 and 2018 as being able to provide emergency power for cellphone companies or to provide lighting at sporting and other events.

But prosecutors say the owners began telling investors they could benefit from federal tax credits by leasing the generators back to DC Solar, which would then provide them to other companies for their use.

In fact, prosecutors say the generators never provided much income, and early investors were paid with funds from later investors.

Carpoff and others covered up the scheme with fake financial statements and lease contracts, prosecutors said.

They eventually stopped building the mobile generators altogether, and at least half the company’s claimed 17,000 generators didn’t really exist, prosecutors said.

Instead, they said Carpoff and others said the generators were in locations where they did not really exist. They traded identification number stickers on generators that had been constructed previously. And they hoodwinked investors during equipment inspections.

“He claimed to be an innovator in alternative energy, but he was really just stealing money from investors and costing the American taxpayer hundreds of millions in tax credits,” Talbert said.

The company was involved in $2.5bn in investment transactions between 2011 and 2018, costing investors $1bn, prosecutors said earlier. Among the investors was Berkshire Hathaway, which lost about $340m.

The case represents the biggest criminal fraud scheme in the history of the federal court district that covers inland northern California, according to acting US attorney Phillip Talbert.

“Carpoff’s egregious scheme fueled his rapacious desire for luxury and prominence with showy, public expenditures,” said Sean Ragan, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Sacramento field office.

Aside from the Carpoffs, five others have pleaded guilty to related offenses and are awaiting sentencing.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Teenager’s stabbing was not unlawful killing, coroner rules

A coroner has ruled she could not be sure of the exact circumstances in which a teenager died after being knifed in the heart by his friend but ruled out unlawful killing. Former private schoolboy Joshua Molnar stabbed Yousef Makki with a flick knife after the two, both then aged 17, had a row in Hale Barns, Cheshire, on the evening of 2 March 2019.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS San Francisco

Martinez Electrician Ordered To Pay $481M, Gets Prison Time For $1B Solar Power Ponzi Scheme

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) – An electrician from Martinez has been ordered to pay $481 million in restitution and was sentenced to three years in federal prison in connection with a $1 billion Ponzi scheme. According to federal prosecutors, 46-year-old Joseph W. Bayliss played a “key role” in a fraud scheme involving Benicia-based DC Solar and its owner, Jeff Carpoff. Court documents said Bayliss posed as an engineer who inspected newly constructed mobile solar generator units, which were solar generators that were mounted on trailers and were promoted as able to provide emergency power to cellphone towers and lighting at sporting events. The units...
MARTINEZ, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Vallejo Times-Herald

One-time owner of Benicia solar company sentenced to 30 years in prison for billion-dollar Ponzi scheme

The one-time owner of a Benicia-based solar company was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison Tuesday for his role in a billion-dollar Ponzi scheme, authorities said. Jeff Carpoff, 50, of Martinez, pleaded guilty in January to charges of money laundering and conspiring to commit wire fraud, authorities said. His wife, Paulette Carpoff, 47, also has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States and money laundering.
BENICIA, CA
NBC Miami

How to Spot a Ponzi Scheme and Other Investment Fraud

Getting rich quick is a promise you may have heard from someone trying to recruit you into a new business or investment opportunity. But, a lot of these promises can be too good to be true, and could cost you thousands of dollars. It’s a lesson Gilmer Bautista said he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Panhandle Post

Ponzi cattle scheme operator gets 91 months in prison

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota feedlot operator who pleaded guilty to operating a Ponzi cattle scheme has been sentenced to nearly eight years in prison. Prosecutors say Robert Blom, of Corsica, resold the same cattle to multiple investors and made a profit of about $24 million from 2014 to 2019.
RAPID CITY, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Burt Reynolds
Person
Warren Buffett
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

South Dakota cattle Ponzi scheme scams 24 million from investors

(Corsica, SD) -- A Corsica farmer is ordered to pay back 24-million dollars in one of the biggest cases of cattle fraud in South Dakota history. Robert Blom was sentenced in federal court yesterday to seven-and-a-half years in prison. He was charged with wire fraud and money laundering for selling the same cattle to multiple investigators. In total, Blom scammed $24 million from 30 victims over a five year period, with one individual losing close to 3.75 million dollars.
CORSICA, SD
abc17news.com

California man gets 30 years in prison for $1B Ponzi scheme

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The owner of a San Francisco Bay Area solar energy company has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for an audacious Ponzi scheme that defrauded investors of $1 billion. Jeff Carpoff received the maximum penalty Tuesday after pleading guilty last year to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. Paulette Carpoff faces up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty at the same time. The couple agreed to forfeit more than $120 million in assets, such as luxury homes and a fleet of collector cars including the 1978 Firebird previously owned by late actor Burt Reynolds.
CALIFORNIA STATE
pv-magazine.com

DC Solar owner sentenced to 30 years for Ponzi scheme

Jeff Carpoff, a co-owner of DC Solar, who had previously pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in a Ponzi scheme that pulled in more than $900 million, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison by U.S. District Judge John A. Mendez. According...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

California Businessman Sentenced for Role in $1 Billion Ponzi Scheme

The owner of solar energy company based in California was sentenced Tuesday to 30 years in prison for swindling investors as part of a billion-dollar Ponzi scheme, the Department of Justice announced. U.S. District Judge John A. Mendez handed down the sentence after Jeff Carpoff, 50, pleaded guilty to conspiracy...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Dc Solar#Luxury Cars#Ponzi Scheme#Nascar
East Bay Times

Martinez man sentenced to prison, ordered to pay $481 million in Ponzi scheme

A judge sentenced a 46-year-old electrician Tuesday to a three-year prison term and ordered him to pay $481 million in restitution for his part in a solar company’s billion-dollar Ponzi scheme, authorities said. According to documents referenced in a U.S. Justice Department statement, Martinez resident Joseph Bayliss was hired to...
MARTINEZ, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Solar Power
Shore News Network

Rochester Man Going To Prison And Ordered To Pay Millions In Restitution For His Role In Ponzi Scheme That Bilked Investors Out Of Millions Of Dollars

PHONE: (716) 843-5817. ROCHESTER, NY – U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced today that John Piccarreto, Jr., 38, of Rochester, NY, who was convicted of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and filing a false tax return, was sentenced to serve 84 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci, Jr. the defendant was also ordered to pay restitution totaling $19,842,613.66.
ROCHESTER, NY
Flathead Beacon

Whitefish Security CEO Set to Plead Guilty in Scheme to Defraud Goguen

The head of a Whitefish-based security firm whose connections to the city’s former police chief were recently borne out in a complaint by the state Justice Department’s watchdog bureau has agreed to plead guilty to federal charges that he defrauded local venture capitalist Michael Goguen out of millions of dollars and failed to pay income taxes on the money, according to new court filings.
WHITEFISH, MT
WRAL News

NC real estate developer sentenced to prison in Ponzi scheme

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina real estate developer has pleaded guilty to his role in a scheme that defrauded investors of more than $1.5 million. federal prosecutors said. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina says in a news release that Joshua Matthew Houchins, 36,...
REAL ESTATE
Carscoops

Hyundai Home Wants To Cover Your Solar Energy And Charging Needs

Hyundai today announced plans to start offering its customers integrated, clean energy charging solutions for their homes. Available under the Hyundai Home brand, the company will sell high-quality solar panels, energy storage systems, and EV chargers. “The goal of the Hyundai Home energy ecosystem is to provide an end-to-end mobility...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

The Guardian

55K+
Followers
31K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy