CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Fact check: Food insecurity ad shown in viral TikTok video originated in US, not abroad

By Ella Lee, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago

The claim: Ads from other countries encourage support for Americans experiencing food insecurity

Many Americans view the United States as impervious to crises faced by other countries like food insecurity. But posts circulating on social media claim other countries look at America and see a different story.

“I was today years old when I found out other countries had Feed The Children commercials for America,” reads a Nov. 9 Facebook post , which was shared more than 900 times in one day.

More: More Americans struggling to put food on the table after federal benefits end

The claim appears to have originated on TikTok , where it received more than 1.7 million likes and 9.3 million views in three days and later spread to other social media platforms .

While the ads are real, they didn’t originate outside of the United States. The ads were made by U.S.-based nonprofit Share Our Strength to raise awareness about food insecurity in America.

USA TODAY reached out to the Facebook users who made the posts for comment.

Ad originated in America

In the video circulating online , a young girl holding a teddy bear stares into the camera as a German-speaking voice describes her condition: She has little access to nutritious food, is susceptible to diseases like diabetes or heart disease because of her diet and is increasingly dependent on the government. Then, the narrator says the girl is an American.

“49 million Americans are struggling with food insecurity,” the narrator says. “America needs Germany’s help. Now.”

But the ad wasn’t actually made in Germany to encourage donations to starving American children.

The ad campaign was created by Washington, D.C.-based anti-hunger nonprofit Share Our Strength, according to Laura Washburn, a spokesperson for the group.

“The videos circulating on social media were created in the U.S. in 2015 and were meant to be parodies, drawing attention to the problem of hunger in America, which our nation is unfortunately still tackling today,” Washburn said.

The claim is akin to "stolen satire," in which made-up claims published and labeled as satire are captured via screenshot and reposted in a way that makes them appear to be legitimate news. As a result, readers of the second-generation post are misled.

More: Heat or eat? America’s poor face an inhumane, impossible choice this winter.

The video, titled “Germans for America,” was part of a larger ad campaign called “Great Nations Eat” launched on June 24, 2015. Three other ads ran alongside the German-language ad: " China For America ," " Slovenia for America " and " We Put a Man on the Moon ." All four videos were created by the New York creative agency Bartle Bogle Hegarty, according to a 2015 press release .

At the time, CEO Billy Shore said in an interview with Fast Company that Share Our Strength hoped to grab people’s attention by thinking “disruptively” about the ads.

“I’d say that historically there’s been a genre of media around hunger that looks kind of alike – stories of kids in rural areas like Appalachia or Alabama,” Shore said. “Those stories are important and compelling, but they all have the same kind of message. The idea was to do something different, and point out that America can’t be great on an empty stomach – really tap into this notion that it has to do with our strength as a nation, as a people, as a society.”

Fact check: Apparent 'grid pattern' of La Palma earthquakes due to data reporting methods

The Nov. 9 Facebook post asserts the ads were made by Feed the Children, another food insecurity nonprofit. But Carrie Snodgrass, a spokesperson for the group, said that’s not true.

“We weren’t involved in this campaign at all,” Snodgrass said. “While we do work in countries outside the U.S., our work in those communities directly benefits the residents there.”

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that ads from other countries encourage support for Americans experiencing food insecurity. The ads were made by the U.S.-based nonprofit Share Our Strength to raise awareness about food insecurity in America.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Food insecurity ad shown in viral TikTok video originated in US, not abroad

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

A Bogus Anti-Vaccine Video of a ‘Karen’ on a Plane Is Going Viral on TikTok

Six days ago, a TikTok creator named Anjelo Tavera posted a video of a blond woman in a blue sweater having a meltdown on what appears to be a commercial passenger jet. In the video, the woman speaks in stilted, almost mid-Atlantic tones as she delineates to an extremely patient flight attendant why she refuses to take her seat on the plane. “I work hard. I paid for my seat. Which is clearly going to put my life in danger,” she intones in the video, which appears to be recorded from the vantage point of another passenger. As a baby cries...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Mashed

TikTok Can't Believe This German Ad About American Food Insecurity

As McDonalds' country of origin, the United States doesn't have the best global reputation when it comes to its food industry. This may not come as a surprise, as some ingredients that are commonly used in American food have been banned in other countries, and the States' most popular fast food chains offer a slew of unhealthy menu items. Still, many Americans were baffled after seeing a German advertisement about American food insecurity that showed up on their TikTok feeds.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Alabama State
Android Headlines

Netflix Is Adding A TikTok-Style Feed Of Short Video Clips For Kids

Netflix is testing another TikTok-style feed of short video clips. Called Kids Clips, it’s a collection of short clips pulled out from its vast catalog of children’s movies and shows, Bloomberg reports. According to the report, the company will add new videos to the feed daily, based on its current as well as future offerings.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Viral Image Claims This Parasite Is In COVID-19 Vaccines

An image shared on Facebook over 700 times claims COVID-19 vaccines contain a parasite called Polypodium hydriforme. The parasite Polypodium hydriforme, which infects sturgeon and paddlefish eggs, is not listed as an ingredient in any of the COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. Experts also refuted the claim about COVID-19 vaccines containing the parasite.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Earthquake#Americans#Feed The Children#German
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Flooding At The Airport In Chennai, India?

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows floodwaters at the Chennai International Airport in India. The footage was actually filmed in Mexico in 2017. Torrential rainfall began in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu over the past weekend, according to the Associated Press. It continued for days and caused severe flooding in the city of Chennai, the Weather Channel reported. At least 16 people in Tamil Nadu have died, according to CNN.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

New Jersey assistant teacher is suspended ‘after saying “We don’t negotiate with terrorists” to Muslim boy, 17, who asked for more time to complete math assignment’

A New Jersey assistant teacher was suspended for allegedly calling a Muslim student a 'terrorist' after he asked for more time on a math assignment. The unidentified staff member allegedly told 17-year-old student Mohammed Zubi he does not 'negotiate with terrorists' after the student asked for more time on an assignment on October 20.
EDUCATION
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Country
China
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Germany
ABC 33/40 News

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped by 51% from 7,178 to 10,857. Some conservatives and vaccine skeptics have pointed to the seemingly drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory immunization policies. “40% of all covid deaths last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These 6 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

Over the past few weeks, the steady decline of critical numbers on a national level has provided a sense of cautious optimism among some experts about the next phase of the pandemic. But now, it appears that COVID cases are making a slight rebound, especially in certain states that are seeing surges of the virus once again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Mystery Deadly Tropical Disease Outbreak In US Linked To Walmart Aromatherapy Spray

A mysterious outbreak of a tropical disease typically found in Southeast Asia recently broke out in the US and left health officials stumped. After some snooping around, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now revealed that the outbreak may be linked to a rare bacteria found in an aromatherapy room spray sold in Walmart, which has now been recalled.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

U.S. Surgeon General Responds to Matthew McConaughey’s Stance on Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19

Amid Matthew McConaughey weighing a run for governor of Texas, the actor has clarified part of his stance on mandatory vaccination, saying he “couldn’t mandate” it yet for young Americans. While appearing at The New York Times‘ DealBook summit on Tuesday, the Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club actor reiterated his support on masking up during the pandemic, telling Andrew Ross Sorkin, “It’s not the vaccine. It’s a mask. No harm proven and we only prove that it can be healthy. It’s a small inconvenience for a possible long-term freedom.” He also confirmed that he and other adult members of his family, including...
PUBLIC HEALTH
105.5 The Wolf

Connecticut Scam Suspect Enjoys the Finer Things in Life, But Lawyer Says He’s Dead

It's the first thing we all do when we hear of something scandalous in our backyard -- check Facebook. It may not be a great sign for our society but it's true, and it's exactly what I did when I heard a CT woman had been swindled by a man whose attorney claims he's dead. When I searched "Johnny Masesa Facebook," the first result for Masesa was a memorial Facebook or "Legacy" page.
CONNECTICUT STATE
hngn.com

China May Spark New Pandemic as High-Risk Viruses Found Lurking in Wet Markets

Following a COVID-19 outbreak, at least 10,000 students in a city in the northern Chinese province of Liaoning have been confined. On Sunday, the health officials in Dalian city stated that two student halls in the west zone of Zhuanghe's university town were abandoned, with 3,291 of its former occupants - now deemed close contacts and "high-risk" persons - relocated to quarantine hotels.
PUBLIC HEALTH
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

300K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy