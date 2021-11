Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior was delighted with their Champions League win against Shakhtar Donetsk. Real Madrid won 2-1 on the night. And Vinicius later said: “It was a really tough match against a good team, but we managed to win, which is the most important thing. We have to continue like this, do the things the coach asks us to do and keep going, because it's a long season. We should celebrate today's victory, but now we have to think about Saturday, which is really close.

