Obituary: Ronald Alva York (October 20, 1931 ~ October 31, 2021)

Ronny Alva York, age 90, of Gardendale, passed away on October 31, 2021.

Ronny was born in Birmingham, AL, to A.M. and Opal York on October 20, 1931. He was a graduate of Phillips High School, a veteran of the Korean War stationed at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, where he was part of the U.S. Army Boxing and Track Teams and State of Alabama Golden Glove Boxing Champion in 1954.

Also, York attended Howard College and was on both the Baseball and Track Teams. Ronny was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers for over 60 years.

Ronny was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Nina White York, and his parents.

He is survived by his three children, Tod York (Teresa), Grant York (Cheryl), and Holly York; seven grandchildren, Drew, Alex, Morgan, J.J., Racheal, Amanda, and George-Ryan; three great-grandchildren. Brother Larry York. Numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

A visitation for family and friends will take place at Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home in Trussville from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 8.

The Funeral for Ronny will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 9, at Jefferson Memorial Chapel. A committal service will follow at Valley Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Cullman, AL. Pastor Spencer Knight will preside over the services.