American Airlines is looking to shore up its operations this holiday season. As a result, it is upping its pay for flight attendants and incentivizing its crew to come to work and support the airline’s robust schedules. The airline worked with its union representing flight attendants to try and coax as many crew as possible to pick up shifts, so the airline does not face any mass cancelations or flight disruptions in what is expected to be one of the busiest travel seasons this year.

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO