PASADENA, Texas — Texas Equusearch finished its search in Pasadena Friday for more possible victims of "Candy Man" Dean Corll, Elmer Wayne Henley and David Brooks. They found no human remains so Equusearch founder Tim Miller says they'll move on to other locations linked to the Houston Mass Murders. Miller believes as many as 20 more victims might be buried across the area based on his conversations with Henley.

PASADENA, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO