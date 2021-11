Karolina Pliskova will be up against Garbine Muguruza in the group stage of the 2021 WTA Finals in Mexico. Pliskova is ranked No.4 in the world while Muguruza is the World No.5. Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova has had a good season so far. After a poor few opening months, she made it to the final at Rome and also made it to the final at Wimbledon before losing to Ash Barty. She then reached the final of the Canadian Open and followed it up with a semifinal at Cincinnati.

TENNIS ・ 7 DAYS AGO