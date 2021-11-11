Castle Inks 11 Student-Athletes to College Letters of Intent

Nocona senior Allie Brown, daughter of Matt and Sherry, signed her letter of commitment to run cross country and track at South Eastern Oklahoma State University on Thursday. Brown has been running on the varsity cross country team for the last three years and has helped the team finish district runner-up each year. Though she missed out qualifying for the state meet individually her senior year, the Lady Pioneer Coaches words of confidence was the tipping point that made her choose SEOSU. “The coach from South Eastern came to watch me and said I have seen you run before, I know how good you are, one bad race does not define how good you are,” Brown said. “Between the other school and that, that is what sold me on the program.” Brown wants to major in nutrition and eventually get her master’s so she can be a dietician.

