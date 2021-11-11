CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Red Lobster is honoring veterans and military members with a freebie on Veterans Day

By Kimberley Spinney
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are some things that we immediately think of when it comes to Red Lobster (Cheddar Bay Biscuits are truly the ultimate thing we think of), and one of those things is their appreciation for the military. And of course, on Veterans Day the seafood chain is making sure that they...

guiltyeats.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS19

LIST: Veterans Day discounts, freebies

TYLER, Texas — Although we can't thank our veterans enough, Nov. 11 is a special day on which we honor the brave men and women who have served in the U.S. armed forces. Veterans Day is a celebration to honor America's veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.
FESTIVAL
wbrz.com

Salvation Army to host drive-thru food box giveaway, Friday

BATON ROUGE - The Salvation Army of Greater Baton Rouge will host a drive-thru food box giveaway Friday, October 29 at 10 a.m. According to a Wednesday news release, 250 plus food boxes filled with canned goods, dry goods and assorted drinks will be distributed to individuals and families in need while supplies last.
BATON ROUGE, LA
newspressnow.com

Second Harvest to give away turkeys for holiday season

A local organization is making sure people in the area can have a special meal during the upcoming holiday season. Second Harvest Community Food Bank is preparing for its Turkey Day and Turkey Express Day giveaways. Through the programs, those in need receive a free turkey dinner for Thanksgiving or Christmas.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Day#Food Drink#Red Lobster Lrb#Offers Com#Seafood Stuffed#Foodie News
CBS Miami

Food Distribution Sites Helping Families Put Food On The Table This Thanksgiving

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As inflation prices soar, food pantries are running low. And some people who planned to have a turkey dinner for Thanksgiving are questioning if they can actually afford it.  To help those in need, food distribution sites are popping up throughout the county. Coffee, rice, spaghetti – these are just some of the grocery items Miami-Dade County Commissioner Manolo Reyes handed out Tuesday.  He surprised low-income seniors, giving out 400 turkeys and more than 700 bags of groceries. “Oh! I’m too happy. A little bit too happy,” said Isabel Tay when she received her turkey. Because of inflation, many people...
MIAMI, FL
dailytrib.com

Free community Thanksgiving meals

TIME: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. WHERE: Highland Lakes Elementary School, 8200 RR 1431 in Granite Shoals. Plates of turkey and traditional sides served for both dine-in and takeout. Attendees also will receive groceries to take home. Event includes praise and worship music by the Smoking for Jesus Ministry. Call 830-220-2344 or...
BURNET, TX
WDTN

MVM feeds families at Turkey Takeaway: Where to pick up your meal

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley Meals is hosting its Second Annual Turkey Takeaway event for families in need. According to Miami Valley Meals, this event is sponsored by the Dayton holiday tradition, The Feast of Giving. The Feast of Giving has been unable to gather for two years due to the pandemic, the release […]
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Eater

Forget Turkey and Celebrate Thanksgiving With a Mountain of Taiwanese-Style Short Ribs This Year

Look, there’s a lot to be said in favor of traditions — they’re comforting and time-honored and nice — but as we enter a holiday season that’s sort-of-but-not-entirely free from the shadow of COVID-19, there’s also something to be said for just doing and eating whatever the hell you want. Maybe this is the year to skip a big, fat, oven-roasted turkey in favor of a meaty main that’s a little out of the (bird) box.
FOOD & DRINKS
CBS LA

Free Thanksgiving Meal Kits Handed Out To Families In Need At Union Station

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Dozens of families received free Thanksgiving meal kits Wednesday morning at Union Station. The meals were provided courtesy of a partnership between the nonprofit group Union Station Homeless Services, and the Southern California Gas Company. The boxes were distributed by volunteers. Each box contained the ingredients necessary to prepare a Thanksgiving meal. Organizers told CBSLA that with the rising cost of food and housing, it is becoming even more important to help all year long. “We’re not just here on Thanksgiving, we’re here 365 days a year, making sure that people receive the services they need,” said Dana Bean with USHS. “Not just food, but also meeting all their basic needs, and help with finding housing.” USHS plans to hand out over 3,000 Thanksgiving meals this year. They will include prepared meals and meal supply boxes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Shore News Network

Hooters Honors Military on Veterans Day with Free Meal

Atlanta, GA – Hooters, the original American wing joint, welcomes all active-duty and retired military to stop in for a free meal this Veterans Day as a “thank you” for their service. On Thursday, November 11, all veterans who present a military ID or proof of service and purchase a beverage at any participating Hooters location nationwide will receive a free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu (available for dine-in only).
MILITARY
FanSided

FanSided

185K+
Followers
374K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy