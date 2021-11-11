Red Lobster is honoring veterans and military members with a freebie on Veterans Day

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Dozens of families received free Thanksgiving meal kits Wednesday morning at Union Station. The meals were provided courtesy of a partnership between the nonprofit group Union Station Homeless Services, and the Southern California Gas Company. The boxes were distributed by volunteers. Each box contained the ingredients necessary to prepare a Thanksgiving meal. Organizers told CBSLA that with the rising cost of food and housing, it is becoming even more important to help all year long. “We’re not just here on Thanksgiving, we’re here 365 days a year, making sure that people receive the services they need,” said Dana Bean with USHS. “Not just food, but also meeting all their basic needs, and help with finding housing.” USHS plans to hand out over 3,000 Thanksgiving meals this year. They will include prepared meals and meal supply boxes.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO