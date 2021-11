Call of Duty is one of the longest-running series, ranging from entries from the various World Wars, modern-day skirmishes, and futuristic battles even across space stations. To this day, the series still makes a crazy amount of money for both the companies developing the entries and Activision especially. With that, it’s no surprise that the cash cow has kept making new entries to bring in sales and player interest. This year is no different. As of today, Call of Duty: Vanguard is now available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles. You can find a trailer for the game below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO