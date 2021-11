The number of homes listed for sale with an electric car charging point nearby has increased by 541% over the past year across Britain according to a property website.Rightmove which released the figures, said a third of the total number of homes mentioning electric car charging points have been added to its website since the start of September – with the recent fuel shortages being a likely prompt for more estate agents to highlight them as a selling point.The website said electric car charging points will rise up buyers’ priority lists over the next few years as people...

ECONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO