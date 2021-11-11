CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Area Inflation Fears Rise Along With Price of Goods

By 3 hours ago
cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsumer Price Index data released Wednesday shows that prices jumped...

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

The Independent

UK inflation rate 2021 - live: Price rises at highest in a decade at 4.2% amid fears over Covid recovery

Inflation in the UK climbed sharply to 4.2 per cent in October, its highest rate for almost a decade, driven by rising fuel and energy prices, adding to pressure on the Bank of England to raise its key interest rate at its December meeting.The cost of living, as measured by the Office for National Statistics’ Consumer Price Index, rose at its quickest rate since November 2011 last month. In October alone, it surged by 1.1 per cent, in large part due to higher energy costs for households.The ONS said soaring inflation was being caused by rising energy bills, fuel and...
BUSINESS
San Francisco Chronicle

Here’s why Bay Area gas prices are among the highest in the nation

Gas prices in the Bay Area continued inching higher Tuesday, reaching a record average of $4.86 per gallon Tuesday in San Francisco and prices above $5 on many station signs. According to GasBuddy, a company that tracks gasoline prices across the nation, Bay Area drivers are paying the highest per-gallon prices in the nation, easily exceeding the state average of $4.73 and the national average of $3.42. Average prices provided by the American Automobile Association were slightly lower but also indicate record per-gallon prices at the pump.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Vallejo Times-Herald

Bay Area gasoline prices rocket to all-time highs ahead of holidays

Gasoline prices have rocketed to all-time highs in the Bay Area, dealing motorists an economic jolt as they approach the starting line for holiday trips. A review of stats posted at the GasBuddy online site shows that gasoline prices this week in the Bay Area are very close to the all-time high prices that occurred at the end of last week.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC10

Sacramento housing and rental prices rising amid national inflation trends

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As inflation ushers in higher prices of gas, food and other necessities across the country, Sacramento area home and rental costs are also rising. According to the Sacramento Association of Realtors, the median home sales price in the county increased to nearly $510,000 in October, about a 15.6% rise from October 2020, where the price was $439,950.
SACRAMENTO, CA
investorsobserver.com

Stocks Fall as Crypto Continues its Rise Amid Fears of Inflation

Stocks dipped slightly this week with the S&P 500 falling 0.31% and the tech-heavy NASDAQ dropping 0.69%. Meanwhile, cryptocurrencies enjoyed a strong surge early in the week with Bitcoin approaching $70k and Ethereum nearly hitting $5k before cooling off. Economic data was relatively light this week outside of new inflation data from the Producer and Consumer Price Index. Lastly, earnings season rolled on with a large batch of firms reporting results from the most-recent quarter.
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Bay Area Gas Prices Soar Closer to $5 a Gallon

With the inflation rate at a 30-year high, gasoline prices are among those rising the fastest for Bay Area consumers, approaching an average of $5 a gallon in most places. As of Thursday, gas prices across the region have gone up more than 20 cents a gallon in just the past month and are up about $1.50 a gallon from the same time last year, according to AAA.
TRAFFIC
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area inflation is busting budgets

Nationwide, the inflation rate rose at its fastest pace in 31 years, chipping away as spending power from coast to coast. But what's the Bay Area impact? Here's what the Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics says about the nine Bay Area counties and outer environs.
BUSINESS
NBC Bay Area

Record Inflation Impacting Bay Area Food Banks

Food banks across the Bay Area are facing more challenges as more people are needing help and rising food prices are making it even harder for them to help everyone. It was busy Thursday on Edgewater Drive in Oakland, as dozens of organizations from across the Bay Area stop by the Alameda County Community Food Bank to load boxes.
OAKLAND, CA
DailyFx

Gold Price Surge Signals Markets Fear Fed Lagging on Inflation

Gold prices surge despite hawkish shift in rates outlook, stronger US Dollar. Markets may be worried that the Fed remains behind the curve on inflation. Breaking immediate resistance may set the stage for a rise above $1900/oz. Gold prices are trading near five-month highs having surged mid-week as October’s US...
BUSINESS
Vallejo Times-Herald

Bay Area inflation jumps at highest rate in three years

The cost of living in the Bay Area jumped during October, a forbidding new burden for the region’s feeble rebound from coronavirus-linked economic jolts, with food and fuel costs leading the charge to higher prices. The annual inflation rate reached 3.8% in October in the Bay Area compared to the...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Chinese Inflation Rises, Factory Gate Prices Hit 26-Year High

Investing.com – Chinese inflation rose in October, with factory gate prices rising at their fastest pace in 26 years. National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data released earlier in the day showed that the producer price index (PPI) grew 13.5% year-on-year . Forecasts prepared by Investing.com predicted a 12.4% growth and a 10.7% growth was recorded in the previous month.
BUSINESS
KTLA

Gas prices continue to rise, most expensive average is in Bay Area

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped by 5 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.49 per gallon. The price at the pump is $1.30 higher than a year ago. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday the rise comes as the cost of crude oil and ethanol surges. Nationwide, […]
TRAFFIC
swiowanewssource.com

Fed to slow economic aid as inflation fears rise

The Federal Reserve will begin dialing back the extraordinary economic aid it's provided since the pandemic erupted last year, a response to high inflation that now looks likely to persist longer than it did just a few months ago. (Nov. 3) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram:...
BUSINESS

