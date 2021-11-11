Bakersfield Pregnancy Center guides new parents

This month 23ABC will host their 3rd annual community baby shower presented by Hall Ambulance. They are inviting you to help two non-profit organizations that have made it their mission to help parents and children in Kern County.

Jordan and Laci Harbin did not know where to turn when they first found out they were pregnant, but they were glad they found the Bakersfield Pregnancy Center along their journey.

“I remember when she told me my heart sank, I didn't know what to think,” said Jordan.

At the time Jordan and Laci were only 19 and 20 years old when they found out they were pregnant.

“Thoughts were racing how do I make more money how do I go with my job how do I take care of her and a baby I gotta get moved out because we were living at her grandmother's house,” said Jordan.

That is when they got introduced to the Bakersfield Pregnancy Center.

“They’ve been a huge inspiration and just someone to look up they’re true heroes,” said Jordan.

“It's been a roller coaster but ever since we found out his mom, Jennifer Lake, helped us through and introduced us here it been really good and it's been helping us through a lot,” said Laci.

Through the center, the couple has been able to take several classes to help raise their child.

“At first we started to do the baby classes and learn about it and the process of pregnancy and after birth but then we found out they were telling us about the marriage class and we were like sure we’ll try it out and it's actually been helping us a lot,” said Laci.

For Jordan he was grateful for the father classes he said before coming to the classes he was single-minded and thought it was just for women but as soon as he came to one class, he was excited for the next one and he loved that they got to earn points to exchange for baby products

“We have about 300 right now and we get to go, and we get to buy baby clothes rockers, diapers, breast pumps binky's toys and just anything so it’s really cool what they put on for us,” said Jordan.

That is why the Harbins said this baby shower fundraiser is so important. Because right now they can get the things their baby needs from what was collected last year

“Whenever we come into Bakersfield Pregnancy Center they’re always just happy just smiling always positive and it's just great that we have them in our lives,” said Jordan.

The Harbins said having support from the center has helped them through this pregnancy and they are so grateful for the donations received from the baby shower.