Local hospitals recognized for patient care

Several hospitals and medical centers on the Central Coast have been recognized for their focus on patient safety.

Non-profit The Leapfrog Group collects and analyzes data on safety and quality of care in the healthcare industry in the U.S.

Dignity Health's Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, French Hospital Medical Center, and Marian Regional Medical Center received "A" grades in the latest report on quality of care.

Tenet Health's Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital also received "A" grades.

"I would like to thank each and every member of our Tenet Health Central Coast team for this effort. It's not without their efforts and a lot of hard work to get this done," said Mark Lisa, Tenet Health Central Coast CEO.

The rating uses 28 safety measures and data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Both Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and French Hospital Medical Center have received "A" grades from The Leapfrog Group in each of the last 10 years.