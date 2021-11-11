Chickens on way to slaughterhouse given 2nd chance after falling off truck

Dozens of chickens on their way to the slaughterhouse are getting a second chance at life after they fell off a truck.

They were rescued on Peninsula Boulevard in Hewlett on Thursday afternoon.

A total of 66 chickens that were crammed into seven crates were rescued and will no longer be killed.

Every chicken was examined and a few of the birds are being treated for broken feet and torn nails.

The chickens are said to be between six to eight weeks old and still peeping, but are very large due to their breed, according to Long Island Orchestrating for Nature.

The Nassau SPCA says it found a temporary place for them to stretch and run around, but they are in need of permanent homes where they can live out their lives.

