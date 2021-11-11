CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXPLAINER: Prosecutor's questions to Rittenhouse anger judge

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (AP) — https://apnews.com/article/kyle-rittenhouse-george-floyd-racial-injustice-kenosha-shootings-f92074af4f2668313e258aa2faf74b1c">The murder case against Kyle Rittenhouse flirted with a mistrial Wednesday after the lead prosecutor angered the judge with his questioning of the defendant. Rittenhouse's attorneys https://apnews.com/article/kyle-rittenhouse-racial-injustice-wisconsin-illinois-5a6315c3eab19ff2c17baa069fba53ba">called him to testify about his actions on Aug. 25, 2020, when he shot three men, killing two and...

