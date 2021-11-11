CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racially insensitive behavior spikes in Sacramento over the last year

By Jonathan Taraya, Sonseeahray Tonsall
 7 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Over the last year, the number of hate-related incidents reported locally has been spiking.

Sacramento police department records indicate there have been 126 bias-related incidents up until Sept. 30 of this year, compared to 57 in all of 2020.

Confederate flags being spotted in school district vans and teachers dancing around in Native American headdresses to supposedly teach math are just two of the racially insensitive incidents reported in California.

‘They don’t see me’: South Sacramento vice principal targeted by racist graffiti, social media posts

Some Californians have pointed to the incidents as part of a larger problem with tolerance and understanding in the U.S.

Attorney General Rob Bonta spoke out in San Jose about one part of the policing and legal process that needs to be improved in bias-related cases.

“Reporting, a more trusted reporting pipeline and system so that folks who may fear retaliation for different reasons or feel that they will be victimized once again after being the victim of a hate crime can come forward, confident that something will be done and that there will be no retaliation, and that they will not be revictimized,” Bonta said.

Last month, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 57 into law strengthening hate crime protections statewide through better police training and coordination in hate crime investigations.

Bonta was tapped by Newsom to become attorney general in March. The state auditor has found that, historically, the California Department of Justice has contributed to a systemic under-reporting of hate crimes statewide because of its inadequate policies and a lack of oversight.

