When is it "Too Old" to learn how to hunt?

By Luison Deltona, FL Posts:
floridasportsman.com
 7 days ago

If you are seeing animals you are 99% there. Does will bring in the bucks during the rut. Volusia is early October so be around does thru October. As the season goes on (if you aren't shooting off a feeder) look for the heavy cover on your property. Use Google Earth,...

forums.floridasportsman.com

Outdoor Life

Rutting Bucks and Bad-Tasting Venison. Here’s What Deer Hunters Need to Know

Do mature rutting bucks taste worse than those shot outside the rut? It seems like every deer hunter has their story of a trophy buck that made for a great mount but terrible eats. Some hunters swear up and down that rutting bucks just taste “rancid.” But is that simply deer hunting lore, or is it true that mature bucks killed during the rut taste “off.” I’m not one for clickbait, so, in short: Yes, venison from a rutting buck generally does taste worse. But why exactly? The reasons may surprise you. And there are some things you should know about minimizing that “rutty” venison flavor.
ANIMALS
gon.com

Lesson From Big Bow-Buck – Hunt When You Can

Forget the solar and lunar charts. Most deer hunters will tell you that the best time to go deer hunting is whenever you can go. Having a 2-month-old baby and a full-load at work has put a crimp in Brian Whitney’s hunting this year. So, when the Smyrna resident got a rare chance to go on Oct. 22, he jumped at the chance. He wasn’t worried that it was going to be an abbreviated hunt.
ANIMALS
floridasportsman.com

New Hunter confusion - When can I hunt without Quota?

We ride the woods in a Side by Side having Cocktails just at dusk.. Not sure of the Season but we ain,t doing in when it's hot and the Skeeters are out...so there's that. Even with reading the regulations carfully I feel some uncertainty in understanding them. Maybe an experienced Hunter can enlighten me:
HOBBIES
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

Old man at home in November hunt

A few years into his 70s, my dad has finally started sleeping in a tent during hunting season. This is a big step for him, as he’s spent years outfitting his camps with as many variations as allowed by a rain fly and, sometimes, a space blanket, if the weather demands such luxuries.
HOBBIES
onfocus.news

Thankful Outdoors: How is Hunting Like Baseball?

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – This week was vacation week, with high hopes of spending time up north living out of the outfitters’ tent for most of the week. As Angie says to me, living like a barbarian! Those plans unraveled, but I still got plenty of time to spend being in the wood.
HOBBIES
floridasportsman.com

My Old Stand

In Maine things are a bit different with regards to hunt-able land. If land is not posted you can hunt on it and most people are respectful of the privilege. Rules are pretty much like Public land here, no metal in the trees and no cutting trees, limbs or brush. Also there is no baiting or dog deer hunting in the state.
HOBBIES
floridasportsman.com

Buck Track ??

Soft sand like that is not great for making that judgement. based on size, maybe but ive seen does make large tracks too. i like following the track to a harder soil area to get a better idea of depth, toe spacing, and dew claw marking and its distance to front of print.
ANIMALS
eturbonews.com

How to Plan and Test Gear for Your Backcountry Hunt?

People who hunt quite often already know how adventurous it can be, however, hunting in the mountains away from the crowd can be even more daring. Backcountry hunting requires a lot of strength and patience in order to bag your dream game. Additionally, it also requires the hunter to decide whether they want to backpack, go with a mule or horse or even move their camp from one place to another. Although it all may sound daunting, it can give you plenty of unforgettable experiences and memories to cherish. Therefore, this comprehensive guide will explain to you how to plan and test your backcountry hunting equipment. Keep reading!
LIFESTYLE
floridasportsman.com

CR Grouper 11/10/21 Crazy...

Man , heck of a day trolling . Started with a late start thanks to me and a senior am/pm argument with my alarm clock. Was a 50/50 chance.. I don't do well with those odds.. Left JTS's house (John) and got to FIT beach ramp about 8..AM. Dropped the lines in maybe 9 and started trolling with the two rods we brought. Water temp was 63 with a hard out going tide.
HOBBIES
outdoorchannelplus.com

How to Hang-and-Hunt During the Deer Rut

A step-by-step guide on what you need to hang-and-hunt, how to find a good spot, and how to do it. Hunters who want to be as mobile as they can, and those who choose to invest as little money in treestands as possible, oftentimes use the hang-and-hunt method when deer hunting. When analyzing it, it’s the perfect treestand tactic for the rut. Here’s how to use it this season.
HOBBIES
ledger.news

California Outdoors Q&A: How many shells am I allowed to have in my shotgun when quail hunting?

Q: How many shotgun shells am I allowed to have in my shotgun when quail hunting? I want to know if my gun needs a plug installed. A: The short answer to your question is – yes, you need a plug in your shotgun. California Code of Regulations (CCR), Title 14, section 311(a) states that only shotguns “incapable of holding more than three shells in the magazine and chamber combined” may be used for taking resident small game species that include quail, pheasant, rabbits, squirrels, etc. Furthermore, the regulation goes on to specify the type of plug required. “If a plug is used to reduce the capacity of a magazine to fulfill the requirements of this section, the plug must be of one piece construction incapable of removal without disassembling the gun.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
floridasportsman.com

More Tracks

Same area as the big Buck the other day, but whole 'nuther critter(s). I'd guess Possums....maybe mama and kids. I've been watching this Tortoise hole for some time - there's several around here - and it gets sporadic activity. Lately, tho', it's been almost daily. This today is new and the busiest I've seen it. Drag marks are likely from its' shell but what are those 2 sets of 4 rounded impressions down in the entrance ??
ANIMALS
floridasportsman.com

Willing to Move

With the number of deer being seen it leads me to believe that too much time has been spent in my favorite location. The location is good for me but most deer that are seen are on camera are at night but that could change since its getting closer to rut but not yet.
ANIMALS
royalexaminer.com

Hunting: 5 criteria to consider when choosing a firearm

If you want to purchase a firearm for hunting, it’s important to first define your needs and the type of game you want to hunt. Once you’ve done so, there are five criteria you’ll need to consider. 1. Material. Big game hunters prefer rifles made of wood because they’re easy...
LIFESTYLE
UpNorthLive.com

The top ten things you need to remember when hunting

MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- The beginning of firearm deer season is just around the corner and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters of the top ten things to remember when hunting. Here’s a list of 10 best practices to help hunters avoid common mistakes and violations during firearm...
MICHIGAN STATE
floridasportsman.com

It’s more difficult than ever to find an old topic from my phone! Persimmons!

We have a different native variety here, much smaller fruit. By now they have all dropped except possibly for a very few. I think that one is an Asian variety. Arguing with idiots is like playing chess with a pigeon... No matter how good you are, the bird is going to crap on the board and strut around like it won anyway.
FACEBOOK
floridasportsman.com

Distance and Condition for Shots

Neck shots, if not made very precisely, will end up with a lost deer. Anything low on the neck and that is meat or windpipe, but not spine. I just couldn't recommend that shot to anyone and I don't feel they are ethical. I am glad to only be a...
PETS
floridasportsman.com

Fishing report, Everglades backcountry (Chokoloskee) 17 Nov

We did three days last week out of Chokoloskee and found a variety of fish along the outer coastline and back into the interior of the Ten Thousand islands area. I'll keep this report brief and let the photos do most of the talking... This was the scene that first morning, headed towards the nearest pass from the island...
CHOKOLOSKEE, FL
INFORUM

Doug Leier: Never guess when deer hunting questions arise

It's best to check with a game warden when you have specific deer hunting questions. Understanding the strains of Game and Fish enforcement during this busy time of year means asking in advance will help aid getting a question answered quickly. Can I hunt over bait on private land? It...
ANIMALS

