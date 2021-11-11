CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Rising gas prices breaking the bank

By Arlette Yousif
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11IZEg_0ct5G3wm00

Some motorists spending hundreds of dollars weekly on gas - 13 On Your Side's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gas prices continue to rise, leaving motorists with no choice but to open up their wallets. Large vehicles have always been gas guzzlers, but now even small vehicles are causing pain at the pump. For some drivers, the weekly gas expense stretches to several hundred dollars.

Motorists… standing… watching their money flood into their gas tank.

"Last year in November, $1.99 a gallon for 87. And I always fuel up either chevron or shell. And (laughs) it’s ridiculous. I mean, more than a dollar in less than a year?," asks Yuma Resident Santiago Garcia.

Even those with compact cars can't escape the rise.

"Probably for a tank of gas, between $15 and $20 each time. It’s actually cheaper here in Yuma than it is in Phoenix. I live in Phoenix and it’s almost $3.70 a gallon in Phoenix," explains Phoenix resident James Shearer.

Shearer says his work truck is even worse.

"Last time I drove it, about two days ago, I ended spending about $120," says Shearer.

$120 for 50 gallons of gas.

"It’s too much. It really is. It’s gonna create a hardship and it doesn’t look like it’s stopping," explains Shearer.

"25 gallons at $3.87… $97.25.," says Garcia.

GasBuddy shows the Imperial Valley is currently averaging $4.19 per gallon for regular gas, which is roughly $5 to $10 more than just a couple of weeks ago.

According to AAA , gas prices are up $1.30 compared to this time last year, and already 10 cents up from just last week locally.

The post Rising gas prices breaking the bank appeared first on KYMA .

