CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Downtown art raffle to benefit veterans

By Arlette Yousif
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16RZGn_0ct5G24300

Raffle tickets available at Prison Hill Brewery

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A treat for all art lovers is happening Friday! It’s called North End Art Walk and you could possibly take home your favorite piece of art. The event runs from 5 P.M. to 9 P.M. on Main Street in downtown Yuma.

A raffle will take place and winning prizes include paintings, decor centerpieces, and jewelry.

"We’re hoping to raise enough money to sponsor a couple of semesters for these veterans to participate in a class. Uh, along with that, we’re showcasing local artists inside the local businesses," says Artist Lia Littlewood.

There will also be outdoor showcases. Proceeds from raffle ticket sales will go to the Veteran’s Art Project , a community-based art organization serving veterans and their families through art therapy. You can purchase raffle tickets at prison hill brewing company.

The post Downtown art raffle to benefit veterans appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 0

Related
KYMA News 11

Yuma local takes home breakdancing trophy

Breakdancing went from underground battles in garages and at parks to actual leagues and is even heading to the 2024 Paris Olympics. Breaking, jamming, and battling… words you definitely want to hear as a breakdancer. The post Yuma local takes home breakdancing trophy appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
Yuma, AZ
Government
City
Yuma, AZ
Local
Arizona Society
Yuma, AZ
Entertainment
Yuma, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Art Therapy#Jewelry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
KYMA News 11

Making Halloween inclusive for all children

Halloween can be an exciting time for children, especially after a two-year wait for this year’s trick or treating. But for children on the autism spectrum, this holiday can be scary for the wrong reasons. The post Making Halloween inclusive for all children appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
1K+
Followers
775
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy