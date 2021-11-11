Downtown art raffle to benefit veterans

Raffle tickets available at Prison Hill Brewery

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A treat for all art lovers is happening Friday! It’s called North End Art Walk and you could possibly take home your favorite piece of art. The event runs from 5 P.M. to 9 P.M. on Main Street in downtown Yuma.

A raffle will take place and winning prizes include paintings, decor centerpieces, and jewelry.

"We’re hoping to raise enough money to sponsor a couple of semesters for these veterans to participate in a class. Uh, along with that, we’re showcasing local artists inside the local businesses," says Artist Lia Littlewood.

There will also be outdoor showcases. Proceeds from raffle ticket sales will go to the Veteran’s Art Project , a community-based art organization serving veterans and their families through art therapy. You can purchase raffle tickets at prison hill brewing company.

