Old Dominion’s veterans, newcomers combine to roll over Virginia Wesleyan in season opener

Old Dominion's Austin Trice attempts a dunk during the second half of a victory against Virginia Wesleyan on Wednesday at Chartway Arena in Norfolk. Kaitlin McKeown/The Virginian-Pilot

As Division III programs go, Virginia Wesleyan is no slouch.

It’s why Old Dominion’s season opener Wednesday was pretty much ideal for the Monarchs.

Kalu Ezikpe scored 21 points and ODU pulled away late in an 80-60 non-conference win over the outmatched Marlins.

C.J. Keyser scored 16 points in his debut with the Monarchs, who shot 37.5% from the field and made 8 of 22 from 3-point range.

After taking a 43-29 lead into halftime, ODU (1-0) led by as many as 25 points in the final minutes.

“Obviously, getting the win is important,” Monarchs coach Jeff Jones said. “I thought we had some good stretches where we played some really good basketball.”

None was more decisive than a timely 13-5 run that ended with a Stephan Morris hook shot to give the Monarchs an 80-55 lead with just under two minutes to go.

Tim Fisher scored 18 points for the Marlins (1-2), who shot 37% and made 10 of 32 from long range.

Playing before an announced crowd of 6,037, ODU’s players combined for 20 assists and just four turnovers — about as clean a game as a team can play.

Ezipke, a 6-foot-8 junior forward, didn’t commit a foul in 22 minutes on the floor.

Ezikpe scored 15 of his points in the first half, and his overall damage came on 10-of-12 shooting.

“I guess I was just feeling it early,” Ezikpe said. “Seeing a couple of easy ones go in just gets you rolling.”

Virginia Wesleyan coach Dave Macedo, now in his 22nd season, has built a formidable program. The Marlins reached the D-III Final Four as recently as 2015 and won a national title in 2006.

Virginia Wesleyan, which features 14 players from Virginia and four from Hampton Roads, went 3-5 in last season’s COVID-shortened campaign. The Marlins went 23-5 in 2019-20, falling to Randolph-Macon in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Tournament title game.

“They’re going to have a very good team this year,” Jones said. “For a D-III team, they really fought and made us work, and we responded in a good way.”

The Monarchs shot 55% from the field and made 4 of 11 3-pointers in the first half, three times taking a 16-point lead.

The game marked ODU’s first official game in front of an unrestricted crowd since the 2019-20 season.

Ezikpe said the difference was clear.

“It makes me want to play harder,” he said. “It makes me want to do more. It makes me want to celebrate.”

True freshmen D’Angelo Stines and Imo Essien scored their first career points in their ODU debuts. Stines had eight and Essien finished with one.

“Those two guys, we’re excited about them and just trying to get them as much experience as we can in a reserve role so that they are confident when they come in and can give those guys ahead of them a lift,” Jones said.

The Monarchs visit James Madison on Saturday as part of a region-heavy non-conference schedule.

