“If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again” can be traced back to teachers’ manuals, children’s books and even a musical. But in this case, it describes the rise, and rise of Twiggy Billue in her election to a seat on the Board of Education. It’s a story of perseverance and hard work. Ms. Billue has worked tirelessly for this position for a number of election cycles.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO