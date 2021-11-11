Game Thread: Knicks vs. Bucks- 11/10/21

Things were supposed to be different this time around in Indiana. Former head coach, Rick Carlisle was back at the helm and bringing the tools for offensive efficiency seen during his time in Dallas with him. Yet, here the Pacers stand at 2-4 and in desperate need of a spark.
Down seven at the end of last quarter, the New York Knicks have now snagged the lead. It's anybody's game after three quarters, but New York is ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks 88-83. The Knicks have been led by power forward Julius Randle, who so far has 22 points in...
The New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks will play in an Eastern Conference matchup on Friday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Knicks-Bucks prediction and pick. The Knicks and Bucks will meet on Friday, which each team looking to bolster their position in the...
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Julius Randle had 32 points and 12 rebounds, and the New York Knicks erased an early 21-point deficit and beat the Milwaukee Bucks 113-98 on Friday night. Derrick Rose had 23 points off the bench and RJ Barrett added 20 as the Knicks stunned the reigning NBA champions on their home court.
New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks Matchup Preview (11/5/21) The injury-riddled Milwaukee Bucks (4-4) host the New York Knicks (5-3) in Fiserv Forum. This is one of the nationally televised games on Friday night’s slate; however, the Bucks could be without Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, and Brook Lopez. Milwaukee has struggled with injuries and health and safety protocols early in the season, which plays to New York’s favor. The Knicks will be looking to turn it around in this one after back-to-back losses against mediocre Eastern Conference teams.
The 5-6 Milwaukee Bucks travel to NYC to challenge the 7-4 New York Knicks on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at Madison Square Garden. Despite their losing record, the Milwaukee Bucks are having a good week this week, which they hope to continue as they head to Madison Square Garden as they take on the New York Knicks.
The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden. New York is 7-4 overall and 2-3 at home, while the Bucks are 5-6 overall and 4-2 on the road. The Knicks have won two of their last three games. The Bucks, meanwhile, avoided a three-game losing streak with a 118-109 win over the 76ers on Tuesday.
Milwaukee Bucks (6-6) at Boston Celtics (5-6) Friday, November 12, 2021. The Celtics will look to win their second straight home game as they host the NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks. This is the first of 4 games between these two teams this season. They will play again in Boston on December 13. They will meet in Milwaukee on Christmas Day and again on April 7. The Celtics won the series 2-1 last season. A Celtics win would get them to .500 for the first time this season and would also move the Bucks to below .500.
Memphis-based rapper Young Dolph was killed on Wednesday in tragic shooting while inside a local bakery. LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers mourned the passing of the rapper gone too soon. The Lakers star put out a message on Instagram, remembering a video shoot he once did while dancing...
The Brooklyn Nets have recently lost to the Golden State Warriors by getting beat 117-99. There's no doubt that the Brooklyn Nets have to improve, and while they are obviously a good team, there's clearly work that needs to be done. Kevin Durant spoke after the game and claimed that...
With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and many other high-level, experienced players on their roster entering the year, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to be one of the best teams in the league this NBA season, but they have looked terrible to this point. The Lakers...
Devin Booker is one of the most talented young players in the NBA right now, having played in the 2021 Finals, leading the Phoenix Suns alongside Chris Paul in a season where nobody believed in them. He's very talented with the ball in his hands and one of the favorite...
Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered an embarrassing loss to the Chicago Bulls on Monday night, destroying the good things they showed against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday evening. You can say Anthony Davis' ejection had something to do with that, but AD left the game when the Bulls were...
It seems like Russell Westbrook is currently lacking consistency on the offensive end for the purple and gold army. Having to be the ball handler for the 2020 NBA Champions, the highest triple-double scorer has not been able to keep himself away from embarrassing plays and flops in the 2021-22 season and during the Lakers vs Bucks most recent game, he only added into the same list.
The No. 21 Wisconsin Badgers (5-3 overall, 3-2 Big Ten) are all set up to play the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-4 overall, 1-4 Big Ten) on Saturday afternoon in Piscataway, N.J. The Badgers are on a four game winning streak, including back-to-back wins over ranked teams, while Rutgers comes into the game losers of four of their last five.
