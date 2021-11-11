Game Thread: Knicks vs. Bucks- 11/10/21

Milwaukee Bucks (6-6) at Boston Celtics (5-6) Friday, November 12, 2021. The Celtics will look to win their second straight home game as they host the NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks. This is the first of 4 games between these two teams this season. They will play again in Boston on December 13. They will meet in Milwaukee on Christmas Day and again on April 7. The Celtics won the series 2-1 last season. A Celtics win would get them to .500 for the first time this season and would also move the Bucks to below .500.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO