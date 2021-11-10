CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amtrak To Require Reservations On Pacific Surfliner Trains Over Thanksgiving

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Amtrak announced Wednesday it will require travelers to make reservations for Pacific Surfliner trains over the Thanksgiving weekend. Reservations...

losangeles.cbslocal.com

koamnewsnow.com

How Amtrak Train Travel Could Grow Under Infrastructure Bill

President Joe Biden is set to sign a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that was passed by the House late Friday. The bill is intended to invest in many aspects of American infrastructure, ranging from rebuilding rural bridges to reducing the climate change impacts of some transportation systems. One entity that’s...
TRAFFIC
Thrillist

Amtrak Is Getting a $66B Boost That Could Bring More Trains to Cities Near You

On November 15, 2021, President Biden will sign a $1 trillion infrastructure bill into law that will give the country's transportation system a much-needed boost. A whopping $66 billion of the new bill will go toward passenger railway systems like Amtrak. This large amount of money will be the biggest...
TRAFFIC
Jalopnik

Amazon Delivery Van Cut In Half By Amtrak Train

Residents of the outlying communities west of Milwaukee might have to wait a little longer to receive packages from Amazon. An Amazon delivery van was bisected by an Amtrak train after the train collided with the rear section of the van at a railway crossing in Ixonia, WI. Thankfully, the driver of the van and everyone aboard the train was relatively unharmed after the incident last Wednesday afternoon.
MILWAUKEE, WI
San Diego, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Orange, CA
California Traffic
WALA-TV FOX10

Port Authority expresses concerns over Amtrak's projected return

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Amtrak says they are ready to start passenger service between New Orleans and Mobile in two months, offering two, daily roundtrips, but the approaching deadline worries Judith Adams of the Alabama State Port Authority. "We are not against a passenger rail, but we are against the...
ALABAMA STATE
Jalopnik

Amtrak's First New Acela Train Leaves Factory

The future of high-speed rail on Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor seems to be getting back on track. The original generation of Acela trains was set to be replaced last spring after 20 years of use. After its introduction to revenue service was delayed a year, the first Avelia Liberty trainset departed Alstom’s Hornell, NY factory for delivery to Amtrak early this week.
TRAFFIC
knsiradio.com

Amtrak Train Holding at Depot in Red Wing Due to Police Activity

(KNSI) — An Amtrak train from Seattle bound for Chicago is holding in Red Wing due to an incident on board. Amtrak confirmed the Empire Builder Train 8, which cuts through Minnesota, including Detroit Lakes, St. Cloud, and St. Paul, is holding in Red Wing due to “police activity.” Everything reportedly started Wednesday afternoon when a single bag was found unattended, and police said it needed to be investigated.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
CBS LA

LA Metro Enrolling Riders In Low-Income Discount Program

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Authority hosted a pop-up event at Union Station Wednesday to enroll low-income riders in its discounted fare program. After waiving bus fares during the COVID-19 pandemic, Metro will again resume collecting fares on Jan. 10. However, it is now signing people up for its Low-Income Fare is Easy (LIFE) program, which offers discounted weekly and monthly transit passes on Metro. Metro was holding a signup event from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Union Station Wednesday. To sign up, users need a TAP card and proof of income. Medi-Cal, EBT, Social Security award, a check stub or tax return all qualify. People can also apply online. To be eligible, a family of four would need to make an annual income of $59,100 or less. Under the program, a monthly pass is $76. A weekly pass is $19. For more information on how to sign up, click here. In September, the Metro Board of Directors gave final approval to a 23-month pilot program that allows K-12 students and anyone enrolled in community college to ride Metro fare-free.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Best Life

United Airlines Will No Longer Fly to These 11 Cities, Starting Nov. 30

As air travel soars while the threat of COVID recedes, would-be travelers are facing a new threat: flight cancellations. In early October, Southwest canceled nearly 2,000 flights, and less than a month later over the Halloween weekend, American Airlines did the same, stranding passengers across the country. Mass flight cancellations have created chaos at a number of U.S. airports over the last few months, and unfortunately, experts have said the situation might get even worse in the coming months. In fact, United Airlines is now cutting entire routes to 11 different cities, starting this month. Read on to find out what cities will no longer be serviced by this airline.
ECONOMY
whdh.com

1 dead in crash between Amtrak train and vehicle in Vermont

SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt. (AP) — An Amtrak train hit a vehicle at a crossing in South Royalton, killing the vehicle’s driver, police said. The crash happened at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday as the sports utility vehicle was crossing the tracks at an intersection not marked with gates, police said. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.
foxla.com

Big rent hikes on tap across Southern California, USC report suggests

LOS ANGELES - Renting an apartment in Southern California is about to get a lot more expensive, with a USC Casden Economics Forecast released Tuesday predicting sharp increases in rent across the region, with Orange County renters seeing an average monthly jump of $410 over the next two years. "COVID-19...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MotorBiscuit

“Boom” – An Amtrak Train Sliced an Amazon Van in Half

It’s not something you hear about every day. An Amtrak train barreled into an Amazon delivery van, slicing the Amazon van into two. Miraculously, no one was seriously injured in the Wisconsin crash. Pictures of the accident aftermath show the cab of an Amazon delivery truck, sliced off from the rest of the van. Had the train hit just a little bit in front of where it did, the driver likely would not have survived. How does something like this happen? And how did the Amazon delivery driver escape death, or at least serious injury?
ACCIDENTS
News-Democrat

Amazon van sliced in half during collision with Amtrak train, Wisconsin sheriff says

The front half of an Amazon van was ripped off as it collided with an Amtrak train passing through Wisconsin, according to local media reports. Photos and video from the crash scene captured the van as it was smashed up against the train on Nov. 10, while the front driver’s section of the van was thrown from the tracks.

