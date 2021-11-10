Amtrak To Require Reservations On Pacific Surfliner Trains Over Thanksgiving

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Authority hosted a pop-up event at Union Station Wednesday to enroll low-income riders in its discounted fare program. After waiving bus fares during the COVID-19 pandemic, Metro will again resume collecting fares on Jan. 10. However, it is now signing people up for its Low-Income Fare is Easy (LIFE) program, which offers discounted weekly and monthly transit passes on Metro. Metro was holding a signup event from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Union Station Wednesday. To sign up, users need a TAP card and proof of income. Medi-Cal, EBT, Social Security award, a check stub or tax return all qualify. People can also apply online. To be eligible, a family of four would need to make an annual income of $59,100 or less. Under the program, a monthly pass is $76. A weekly pass is $19. For more information on how to sign up, click here. In September, the Metro Board of Directors gave final approval to a 23-month pilot program that allows K-12 students and anyone enrolled in community college to ride Metro fare-free.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO