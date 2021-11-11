CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle Slays In Sexy High-Slit Red Dress With Prince Harry At Intrepid Museum — Photos

By Erin Silvia
 7 days ago
Craig Ruttle/AP/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle turned heads when she showed up to the Intrepid Museum in New York City to honor veterans ahead of Veterans Day in a gorgeous red dress by Carolina Herrera.

Meghan Markle, 40, was one of the best dressed at a special event honoring veterans on Nov. 10. The 2021 Salute to Freedom gala took place at the Intrepid Museum in New York City and the Duchess of Sussex wowed in a red sleeveless dress by Carolina Herrera as she walked the red carpet with husband Prince Harry, 37, by her side. She had her long locks up into a high bun with the look and added red heels to go along with the high-slit fashion choice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ukpFy_0ct5CkTo00
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Intrepid Museum. (Craig Ruttle/AP/Shutterstock)

Prince Harry looked just as great in a tuxedo with four medals and the cross for Knight Commander of Royal Victorian Order around his neck. He also added black shoes to his look and was all smiles while he greeted onlookers and posed for cameras as he held his wife’s hand. The couple also had red poppy pins attached to their outfits, which is the symbol used since 1921 to commemorate military members who died in war.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o2QF4_0ct5CkTo00
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looking great. (Craig Ruttle/AP/Shutterstock)

As they made their way down the red carpet, one reporter asked if she was proud of the father of her two children and his veteran background. “I’m always proud of him,” she said, according to PEOPLE.

Although they looked incredible, Prince Harry and Meghan weren’t just at the event to flaunt their fashion. The former, who served in the army for 10 years, presented the inaugural Intrepid Valor Awards to five service members, veterans and military families living with invisible wounds of war. The gala was also held to raise money for Intrepid’s educational program for student and programs to support veterans.

Jon Bon Jovi, who has worked with Prince Harry in the past, was also in attendance and received the 2021 Intrepid Lifetime Achievement Award for his work with the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation, which provides support for over 700 units of affordable and supportive housing in 11 states and Washington D.C., according to the foundation’s website.

The Intrepid Museum’s Salute to Freedom gala recognizes extraordinary leadership and honors the brave men and women who serve in defense of our nation and before the gala, Susan Marenoff-Zausner, president of the Intrepid Museum, shared her joy about Prince Harry’s involvement at this year’s festivities and expressed appreciation for his service. “We are so grateful to Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex for honoring and amplifying the stories of these heroes and helping to raise awareness for mental health support for our men and women in uniform,” she said in a press release.

