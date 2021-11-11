CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gyllenhaal Sought For “Road House” Remake

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake Gyllenhaal is reportedly in talks to star while “Edge of Tomorrow” and “Go” helmer Doug Liman is circling to direct the upcoming remake of cult 1989 action classic “Road House” at MGM. No...

www.darkhorizons.com

