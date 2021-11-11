The Justice Files: The murders on Marilyn Drive Pt.2

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It was a quick arrest following three brutal murders in a Layton home.

It was April 1970, Dale Jean Langston and her two young children were found stabbed repeatedly inside their home on Marilyn Drive in Layton.

Shirlene Renshaw was Langston’s younger sister and recalled that tragic day.

“There was a confrontation throughout the house,” Renshaw said. “Dale Jean herself had fought and there were things askew in her bedroom.”

Renshaw said the rooms were in disarray. The children were found amid the calamity.

“Troy was found between the living room and bedroom in the hallway,” Renshaw said. “Christine was on her bed. Dale Jean was on one and she was on another.”

Police said Langston had been stabbed 33 times. The children were also stabbed multiple times and may have been bludgeoned as well.

“There wasn’t any reason that someone should mutilate her or her two children,” Renshaw said. “She just didn’t deserve this. There just wasn’t any reason for her to be murdered.”

At the time, the Layton police chief told reporters that the murders were possibly an “act of revenge.”

A week later, police arrested Dennis Baker. He was charged with the triple murder on Marilyn Drive.

“The suspect was Dennis Baker, a friend of husband Don,” Renshaw said. “He had been in their home many times. I had seen him there. The kids knew him.”

But there were problems with the case. Charges were dropped in 1970 due to a lack of evidence. Three years later, the Davis County attorney again filed murder charges against Baker and an accomplice.

Baker was a serial burglar and was on probation when he was arrested. He returned to prison for breaking the conditions of his parole. A year later, while waiting for his trial, Baker was found hanging inside his prison cell.

As a result, the case of the Marilyn Drive murders was never proven in court. But police never gave up.

In 2001, Layton police re-opened the case. But a year later it was closed with no clear answer as to who committed the murders.

Last year, Karra Porter, the co-founder of the Utah Cold Case Coalition and her brother purchased a storage locker in the south Ogden area.

“Inside that storage unit was a note about these murders,” Porter said.

It piqued her interest and she began investigating the murders.

“As we looked into this case, we started to form serious doubts as to whether Dennis Baker had done it,” Porter said. “The note that I found in the storage unit referred to a different potential suspect.”

The coalition’s investigation got the attention of Layton police. Thursday, in the final segment of the murders on Marilyn Drive, DNA may help solve the case.

