CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Layton, UT

The Justice Files: The murders on Marilyn Drive Pt.2

By Marcos Ortiz
ABC4
ABC4
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02RkTW_0ct5BMWh00

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It was a quick arrest following three brutal murders in a Layton home.
It was April 1970, Dale Jean Langston and her two young children were found stabbed repeatedly inside their home on Marilyn Drive in Layton.

Shirlene Renshaw was Langston’s younger sister and recalled that tragic day.

“There was a confrontation throughout the house,” Renshaw said. “Dale Jean herself had fought and there were things askew in her bedroom.”

Renshaw said the rooms were in disarray. The children were found amid the calamity.

“Troy was found between the living room and bedroom in the hallway,” Renshaw said. “Christine was on her bed. Dale Jean was on one and she was on another.”

Police said Langston had been stabbed 33 times. The children were also stabbed multiple times and may have been bludgeoned as well.

The Justice Files: The murders on Marilyn Drive

“There wasn’t any reason that someone should mutilate her or her two children,” Renshaw said. “She just didn’t deserve this. There just wasn’t any reason for her to be murdered.”

At the time, the Layton police chief told reporters that the murders were possibly an “act of revenge.”
A week later, police arrested Dennis Baker. He was charged with the triple murder on Marilyn Drive.

“The suspect was Dennis Baker, a friend of husband Don,” Renshaw said. “He had been in their home many times. I had seen him there. The kids knew him.”

But there were problems with the case. Charges were dropped in 1970 due to a lack of evidence. Three years later, the Davis County attorney again filed murder charges against Baker and an accomplice.

Baker was a serial burglar and was on probation when he was arrested. He returned to prison for breaking the conditions of his parole. A year later, while waiting for his trial, Baker was found hanging inside his prison cell.

The Justice Files: Second chance at justice

As a result, the case of the Marilyn Drive murders was never proven in court. But police never gave up.

In 2001, Layton police re-opened the case. But a year later it was closed with no clear answer as to who committed the murders.

Last year, Karra Porter, the co-founder of the Utah Cold Case Coalition and her brother purchased a storage locker in the south Ogden area.

“Inside that storage unit was a note about these murders,” Porter said.

It piqued her interest and she began investigating the murders.

“As we looked into this case, we started to form serious doubts as to whether Dennis Baker had done it,” Porter said. “The note that I found in the storage unit referred to a different potential suspect.”

The Great ‘Shrinking’ Salt Lake

The coalition’s investigation got the attention of Layton police. Thursday, in the final segment of the murders on Marilyn Drive, DNA may help solve the case.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC4

Wanted: Sandy home robbery suspect snatches thousands in cash

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a robbery suspect who left a Sandy home with thousands in stolen cash and property. Sandy Police say the suspect entered the victim’s home and stole approximately $17,000 worth of cash and property, including a handgun. Officers are trying to identify the suspect with images taken by […]
SANDY, UT
ABC4

1 dead, 1 injured in Uintah County crash

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A two-vehicle crash has killed one person while sending another to the hospital Tuesday morning near Vernal. Officials say a Jeep Cherokee was traveling west on US-40 at milepost 139 around 11:16 a.m. when It was struck by a Dodge Ram traveling east on US-40. Officials say the Dodge Ram […]
UINTAH COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Layton, UT
Layton, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
ABC4

UPDATE: 74-year-old woman missing from Kearns found safe

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) – Police say the woman reported missing out of Kearns has been found safe. ORIGINAL STORY: MISSING: Police searching for a 74-year-old woman from Kearns WEDNESDAY 11/17/21 5:35 p.m. KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) -A Silver Alert has been issued for a 74-year-old woman who has been missing since early Wednesday afternoon. Betty Rock […]
KEARNS, UT
ABC4

Behind the Badge: Overseeing Utah’s prison food

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – Behind the Badge is taking readers Tuesday behind bars. ABC4 News goes inside the Utah State Prison for a rare look at a prison job that poses one of its highest security risks. At the Utah State Prison in Draper, serving time could mean serving food. Stepping out of your cell […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Davis School District continues investigation into death of Izzy Tichenor

UTAH (ABC4) – The Davis School District has provided an update on their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of 10-year-old Izzy Tichenor. Izzy, a student at Foxboro Elementary, committed suicide after her mother, Brittany Tichenor, said her daughter was often reportedly the target of bullying as a person of color living with autism […]
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Baker
ABC4

Man arrested after shooting up Draper pizza shop for late order

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – A man was arrested after shooting at pizza shop employees for not having a pizza order ready in time. The Draper Police Department has identified the suspect as 32-year-old Paul Fracasso. Police say two men entered a Papa John’s in Draper on Sunday evening around 7 p.m.  They had come to […]
DRAPER, UT
ABC4

Missing in Utah: Where is Michelle Leyba?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – It’s been more than a year and Michelle Leyba has yet to call home. She disappeared after leaving her grandmother’s house and her sister is hoping someone has information that will lead to her return. Shyloe Cordova recalled that day when she realized Leyba wasn’t returning anyone’s calls. “I […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Kaysville PD searching for owner of lost Navy Seal dog tags

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The Kaysville Police Department is asking the public for help to find the owner of lost Navy Seal dog tags. An officer found the identification tags in the parking lot of a Maverick gas station. Upon further investigation, they discovered the owner listed on the tags have passed away. Officers believe […]
KAYSVILLE, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Clearfield Police find missing boy at home

UPDATE: 11/13/2021 8:57 8:58 PM CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – Clearfield Police have found Jaiden Gardner this evening. Dispatch told ABC4 police found him at his home safe and sound and they were speaking to his parents. No other details were released at this time. ORIGINAL STORY: 11/13/2021 7:48 PM  CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – Police in […]
CLEARFIELD, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#The Murders#Serial
ABC4

Goat spotted roaming on neighbor’s roof

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (ABC4) – One neighborhood woke up to a curious surprise visitor on the roof this morning! The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports a goat was seen roaming around a Bethany area neighborhood on Monday. Gus the Goat had reportedly wandered off from his home and ended up climbing onto a neighbor’s roof. […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
ABC4

Vehicle crashed into Phantom Fireworks in Evanston

EVANSTON, WY (ABC4)- A vehicle crashed into the Phantom Fireworks location at 740 Overthrust Road in Evanston, Wyoming. A black Subaru sedan appears to have skidded and lifted off, crashing into the building sometime in the morning on Sunday. The airbags in the vehicle were deployed upon impact. Evanston Fire and EMS responded to the […]
EVANSTON, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for elderly Kearns man with special needs

SATURDAY 11/13/2021 8:31 p.m. KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) – A Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing elderly man from Kearns. The man, 67-year-old Deray Terry Hansen, has been safely found since he went missing on November 6. No further details were provided at this time. ORIGINAL STORY: Silver Alert activated for missing elderly Kearns […]
KEARNS, UT
ABC4

ABC4

2K+
Followers
880
Post
371K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy