New Jamie Lynn Spears memoir excerpt details the angry reaction her dad had to her teen pregnancy

By Kim Renfro
Insider
Insider
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21pWYB_0ct5AUNU00
Jamie Lynn Spears in 2007, the year she found out she was pregnant. Kevin Winter/Getty Images
  • Jamie Lynn Spears, the younger sister of Britney Spears, has a new memoir coming out soon.
  • An excerpt published by People details her experience of telling her parents she was pregnant at 16.
  • Spears says her dad "grabbed her by the shoulders" and they fought verbally over her choice.

Jamie Lynn Spears, the younger sister of popstar Britney Spears and actress and musician in her own right, has written a memoir titled "Things I Should Have Said." In a new excerpt published by People, the now 30-year-old Spears sister details the "anger" her father displayed after she told her family she was pregnant when she was 16 years old.

"A single day had elapsed before Daddy's anger brought out the sense of dread everyone felt about my situation," the excerpt says.

Spears (whose name comes from her parents' first names: Jamie and Lynne) was dating 18-year-old Casey Aldridge at the time, and the news that she had become pregnant was a huge surprise to her parents.

In Lynne Spears' 2008 memoir, Jamie Lynn Spears' mother said she had thought her youngest daughter was a virgin. As reported by Reuters at the time, Lynne was "shocked, angry, and saddened" when Spears handed her a note that said: "Mama, I'm pregnant. I'm going to keep the baby and everything is going to be okay."

Now Jamie Lynn Spears' own memoir brings a new account of the reaction her family had to the news, including "a whole lot of fighting" between herself, her parents, brother, and management team. Spears says she was pulled out of school and had her smartphone taken away.

"My daddy and I stopped speaking and the tension was terrible," she writes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L3SPd_0ct5AUNU00
James "Jamie" Spears. Nick Ut/AP

Jamie Lynn Spears says many people came to her and encouraged her to abort the pregnancy. When she refused, she was also given the option of going to a "home for unwed mothers."

"Daddy and I fought, slinging words and tossing insults," she writes. "He grabbed me by the shoulders and held on tightly in the hopes of bending me to his will."

Jamie Spears' lawyer did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

The youngest Spears child gave birth to her daughter, Maddie Briann Aldridge, in 2008.

Her book, "Things I Should Have Said," will be published on January 18, 2022. In an Instagram post, Spears said the memoir will be an account of her mental health journey and the "personal work and healing that had to happen before I could share my truth the proper way."

Read the full excerpt from People here, where Jamie Lynn Spears goes into more detail about how she had her lawyer draft a petition for her emancipation from her parents.

