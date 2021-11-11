CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lia McHugh

By Tiffany Raiford
TVOvermind
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Lia McHugh was born, she didn’t know that she’d end up being a famous actress in some of the coolest projects around. She’s still so young, and she’s still in awe of all she’s managed to accomplish as a teenager, and we are all cheering her on. She’s talented, she’s...

ComicBook

Eternals: Why Lia McHugh Didn't Read Marvel Comics To Prep

Eternals finally hit theaters last night and features a massive cast of MCU newcomers playing a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years. While there are many big names on the line-up like Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek, there are also a couple of fresh faces in the mix. 14-year-old Lia McHugh plays Sprite, who has the ability to cast illusions. "Her powers are utilized in a lot of creative ways in Eternals that become very relevant to the story," McHugh previously shared with Total Film. When it comes to playing a Marvel hero, all actors have a different process. Some folks deep dive into the comics to learn their character's backstory while others prefer to stick to the film script. During a recent chat with ComicBook.com's Brandon David, McHugh shared that she didn't read up on Sprite before making Eternals.
MOVIES
TVShowsAce

Chase Chrisley Spills Secret Fans Don’t Know About

Chrisley Knows Best star Chase Chrisley spills a secret (or two) fans don’t know about. Keep reading to find out about this and more. Chase Chrisley Spills Secret Fans Don’t Know About. Recently, the Chrisley USA Instagram page shared a clip of Chase Chrisley. The post explains that fans get...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Emily in Paris star joins Julia Roberts and George Clooney’s new movie

Emily in Paris star Lucas Bravo is set to star in a big upcoming movie alongside some huge names. He's joined the cast of the comedy Ticket To Paradise, according to Deadline, which also stars The Normal Heart's Julia Roberts, The Midnight Sky's George Clooney and Dear Evan Hansen star Kaitlyn Dever. Can you say A List!?
MOVIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
southernillinoisnow.com

Common reveals Tiffany Haddish’s special quality: “It’s that child-like spirit that you love”

Common and Tiffany Haddish made their relationship public in August 2020, and now, 14 months later, their special bond is growing stronger. “She keeps me laughing. It’s that child-like spirit that you love,” the rapper/actor tells Essence about the Night School star. “She also possesses an authenticity that I love. I’m gonna know what’s on her mind. I’m gonna know what she’s feeling about me or somebody else or something. I like the way she communicates — that’s important to me. “
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Megan Thee Stallion Hosts Hottieween Party in Hollywood

Megan Thee Stallion hosted an exclusive Halloween Party in Los Angeles, closing out a packed spooky weekend. Megan Thee Stallion, a longtime fan of D’USSE shared her favorite cognac with friends Normani, Ella Mai, Chloe Bailey, Tessa Thompson, Ryan Destiny, Rickey Thompson, Denzel Dion, and more. Before the party, Hot...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Essence

This Week In Black Love: Chante Moore, Stephen Hill Are Engaged, Michael B. Jordan And Family Support Lori & More

There was engagement news, a new couple making it IG official, a "cheeky" birthday trip and the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes. Sure, we say it every week, but we’re not kidding when we say this week was a very busy one for Black love. There was engagement news, an IG official moment for a new couple, a “cheeky” birthday trip (more on that later for context) and themed party, the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes and just plenty of PDA displayed on the ‘gram. We couldn’t get enough of it! So we relived all the moments to share them with you here in our weekly recap of all things Black love. In case you missed these moments, scroll down to feel all warm and fuzzy from the love that was shown this week.
RELATIONSHIPS
epicstream.com

Britney Spears Shock: Sam Asghari's Fiancee Reportedly Using Hypnosis To Beat Anxiety Following Chaotic Court Battle With James Parnell Spears

Britney Spears is said to be undergoing hours-long hypnotherapy sessions to ease her anxiety. Britney Spears has consistently hit headlines amid her court battle with her father, James Parnell Spears, over control of her fortune. For much of that time, all decisions about the American singer-performer’s personal, financial and medical affairs have been completely controlled by her dad, who initiated the conservatorship 13 years ago.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Tami Roman Gives Husband The Green Light To Have Baby With Another Woman

Those controversial Basketball Wives moments are behind her and Tami Roman has spent the better part of her recent years building her brand. She has appeared on her own Fox Soul series and often pops up on social media alongside her husband, Reggie Youngblood. Their relationship was well-documented while on Basketball Wives, including Tami's hesitation to take the next step due to their 17-year age difference.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Ditches Travis Scott, 'Secretly' Jets Out Of Houston In Middle Of Night To Reunite With 'Crisis Mode' Momager Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner is done playing Travis Scott's supportive girlfriend. The pregnant 24-year-old ditched her baby daddy, reportedly leaving the rapper's $14 million Houston mansion where they've been holed up together since the Astroworld tragedy one week ago. Article continues below advertisement. According to The Sun, Kylie left in secret and...
HOUSTON, TX
energy941.com

Blue Ivy Crashes Date Night In Tiffany’s Latest Spot

The third installment in Tiffany’s ad campaign with Jay-Z and Beyonce was released today. Tiffany’s calls the footage, exquisite bonus content. In the bonus clip Jay-Z and Beyonce reference Audrey Hepburn’s, Breakfast at Tiffany’s. The couple is eating pizza and drinking champagne in the back seat until daughter Blue Ivy crashes the date.
RELATIONSHIPS
Showbiz411

Jeff Wald Dead at 77, Just 14 Months After Ex Wife Helen Reddy: Hollywood Wild Man Manager with Oversized Reputation

EXCLUSIVE UPDATE: I’m told Jeff was on life support for two days and was removed from it yesterday after a brief illness. —————————————————————————- It’s only less than 14 months since the great pop singer Helen Reddy died of cancer. Now comes word that her infamous ex husband, Jeff Wald, has...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Adele’s Ex-Husband Simon Konecki and Son Angelo Attend ‘One Night Only’ Concert Special Taping

Biggest fans! Adele’s ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and their son, Angelo, were in attendance during her CBS special taping earlier this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The “Easy on Me” singer, 33, performed songs off her upcoming record, 30, on Sunday, October 24, at the Griffith Observatory as part of her Adele One Night Only special set to air on the network next month.
CELEBRITIES

