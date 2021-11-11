10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lia McHugh

Eternals finally hit theaters last night and features a massive cast of MCU newcomers playing a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years. While there are many big names on the line-up like Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek, there are also a couple of fresh faces in the mix. 14-year-old Lia McHugh plays Sprite, who has the ability to cast illusions. "Her powers are utilized in a lot of creative ways in Eternals that become very relevant to the story," McHugh previously shared with Total Film. When it comes to playing a Marvel hero, all actors have a different process. Some folks deep dive into the comics to learn their character's backstory while others prefer to stick to the film script. During a recent chat with ComicBook.com's Brandon David, McHugh shared that she didn't read up on Sprite before making Eternals.
Comments / 0