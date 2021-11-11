Clay Travis: Voters have buyer's remorse

Democrats may have won a year ago, but all of 2021 has been a constant headache for Dems by sharing Joe Biden’s reputation as president. So far. On Tuesday, the nation got to witness a microcosm of the liberal agenda championed by the Biden administration when Democrat Terry McAuliffe was defeated in Virginia by Republican Glenn Youngkin for the governor’s seat. McAuliffe ran his campaign on key progressive bullet points, including silencing parents in classrooms and relying on the Never Trump narrative.

