ISP: Post Falls roadway back open after crashes

POST FALLS, Idaho– Separate crashes involving seven cars total have parts of a roadway in Post Falls shut down.

Idaho State Police said it was on the scenes of two separate wrecks Wednesday evening. The crashes were blocking the northbound lanes of SH 41 at Hope Avenue. The roadway opened just after 7 p.m.

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.