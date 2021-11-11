CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

ISP: Post Falls roadway back open after crashes

By Tasha Cain-Gray
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DK5xl_0ct59kXy00

POST FALLS, Idaho– Separate crashes involving seven cars total have parts of a roadway in Post Falls shut down.

Idaho State Police said it was on the scenes of two separate wrecks Wednesday evening. The crashes were blocking the northbound lanes of SH 41 at Hope Avenue. The roadway opened just after 7 p.m.

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Post Falls, ID
Crime & Safety
Local
Idaho Accidents
State
Idaho State
City
Post Falls, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Post Falls, ID
Accidents
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Downed trees cleared, Sherman Pass reopens

SHERMAN PASS — State Route 20/Sherman Pass has reopened. Both directions of SR 20 were temporarily closed because of downed trees. The trees have been cleared, but high winds are expected through the evening, which could mean even more damage. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY...
TRAFFIC
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Grand jury indicts two men in Spokane ATF agent shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. — A grand jury has indicted two men on various charges stemming from the shooting of a federal agent outside a Spokane motel. Randy Holmes has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a federal law enforcement officer, discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, as well as felon in possession of a firearm.
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isp#Cars#Accident#Idaho State Police
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Police: Person who threatened Spokane Public Libraries was having a mental crisis

SPOKANE, Wash. — The person who made threats towards the Spokane Public Library over the weekend was having a mental crisis, police said. Spokane Police officers and clinicians with the Behavioral Health Unit were able to respond and provide help to the person. Instead of being arrested, they were taken to a medical facility for a mental health evaluation. Police...
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
1K+
Followers
528
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy