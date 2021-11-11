Woman posing as FedEx driver charged with stealing packages in Mt. Washington

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) A woman acting as a fake FedEx delivery driver is being charged by Pittsburgh Police after stealing hundreds of dollars worth of packages.

Police say that the woman was identified as Laura Woester after she was seen on surveillance footage taking packages from Mount Washington homes.

The first incident took place on Nov. 4 on Beam Way in Mount Washington.

According to police and through the surveillance footage, Woester was dressed as a FedEx employee when in the act.

Woester is being charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking.