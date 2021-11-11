ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE: Wife of Midstate fallen soldier Scott Laird discusses reason behind his cancer diagnosis, death

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScott Laird was diagnosed with colon cancer on May 10th, 2021....

survivornet.com

Single Mom Of Four Told Her Constant Itching Was Due To Pregnancy Is Battling Lymphoma After Doctors Discover Softball-Sized Tumor

Stephanie Feeney experienced symptoms of lymphoma for months before her diagnosis, including intense itching that doctors initially misdiagnosed as cholestasis, a liver disorder. She was pregnant at the time and delivered her child three weeks early because of the risk the liver condition presents to the fetus. Her itching did...
CANCER
survivornet.com

Grandma, 56, Told Stomach And Back Pain Were Signs Of Menopause Delays Second Opinion And Is Diagnosed With Stage IV Pancreatic Cancer

A Delayed Second Opinion leads To Stage IV Cancer Diagnosis. In February of last year, Joanne Eales, 56, first started to experience back and stomach pain but delayed seeing her doctor as the country went into lockdown. She assumed it was the result of menopause, and her doctor agreed when she eventually made an appointment.
CANCER
survivornet.com

Near-Fatal Car Crash Leads To Lifesaving Cancer Diagnosis After Wreck Survivor, 22, Learns She Has Stage II Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

An Idaho Woman, 22, Gets A Second And Third Chance At Life. Lancey Robbins, 22, thought her life was over when a car slammed into the vehicle she was driving after a Memorial Day fishing trip with her then-boyfriend Andrew Leon. Her boyfriend was able to summon help though after the remote crash and she survived after being airlifted to a nearby hospital.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Killeen Daily Herald

Substitute teacher continues to smile through cancer diagnosis

Gabbie Hicks is a strong woman. She is a single mother of two children and is a reliable substitute teacher at Hettie Halstead Elementary School. She was teaching in the classroom on Jan. 2, 2020, when she received news that would alter her life’s course, but not her fighting spirit.
HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Teenager’s face ravaged by rare flesh-eating ulcers

A teenage girl has developed a rareskin condition that has left her face covered in gaping sores. Kirsten Cowell, 19, has been struggling for months with the mystery condition, which has left her with painful, two-centimetre-deep holes that ooze pus. Shot in the face. Kirsten from Ammanford, Wales, has watched...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

New Jersey assistant teacher is suspended ‘after saying “We don’t negotiate with terrorists” to Muslim boy, 17, who asked for more time to complete math assignment’

A New Jersey assistant teacher was suspended for allegedly calling a Muslim student a 'terrorist' after he asked for more time on a math assignment. The unidentified staff member allegedly told 17-year-old student Mohammed Zubi he does not 'negotiate with terrorists' after the student asked for more time on an assignment on October 20.
EDUCATION
healthing.ca

Two new symptoms of pancreatic cancer could lead to earlier diagnosis

Thirst and dark urine were added to the list of 21 pancreatic cancer symptoms which include abdominal pain, flatulence, heartburn, fever, tiredness, appetite loss, itching and back pain. Researchers have discovered a pair of previously unrecognized symptoms of pancreatic cancer — feeling thirsty and having dark urine — as part...
WEIGHT LOSS
The Independent

Florida woman dies of Covid-19 as husband tried to force hospital to treat her with ivermectin

A Florida woman with Covid-19 whose husband had battled in court to get her treated with ivermectin has died of her illness.Tamara Drock, a 47-year-old teacher from Loxahatchee near Palm Beach, Florida, passed away from Covid complications on Friday after 12 weeks in hospital, according to the Palm Beach Post.Her Husband, Ryan Drock, had sued the hospital last month to force doctors to administer ivermectin, an anti-parasite medication that has become a cause célèbre for Covid sceptics and supporters of Donald Trump despite little evidence of its benefits.County judge James Nutt rejected Mr Drock’s lawsuit, arguing that letting judges...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Had a "Small Heart Attack"

Back in July, fans of good TV were shocked by news that Bob Odenkirk had collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul. After several nervous hours, the actor thanked well-wishers and his doctors, saying he had suffered a "small heart attack" and was on the mend. Unfortunately, in the U.S., someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But they aren't always dramatic. In some cases, you may not even realize you had one. These are some sure signs you've had a "small" or "mild" heart attack. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fatim Hemraj

10 years ago, 2-year-old Sky Metalwala vanished into thin air. His mother still refuses to explain what happened to him.

Julia V. Biryukova and Sky Elijah MetalwalaNY Daily News. In 1994, 12-year-old Julia Biryukova and her parents emigrated to Bellevue, Washington, from Ukraine. At 15, she met 21-year-old Solomon Metalwala, who owned a successful convenience store. The pair began dating and eventually married in 2003. Julia worked at the store alongside her husband.
BELLEVUE, WA

