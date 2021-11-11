Hometown Hero: Comic book designed to help veterans

BOSTON (CBS) – Flip through the pages of “The Greatest Generation” and you’ll find unforgettable stories of World War II heroes. But, there’s one particular copy of this book that is unlike any other. “The first signatures were collected in 2001 when I was in Pearl Harbor,” said Christopher Sanchez, a Gulf War veteran, who recently retired from the Massachusetts State Police. He has spent the last 20 years traveling to World War II sites and collecting veterans’ signatures in Tom Brokaw’s book. “Just having their signature is enough to trigger- hey I remember that guy he was a B-17 pilot. I...

