Hometown Hero: Comic book designed to help veterans

The author of the 'Paws & Think' books always had a passion for poetry and her rescue dog, Weaver. Miranda created a charity that donates a portion of the proceeds from every book she sells and does school visits.
On Thursday, the American Heart Association presented Weis Markets with its Distinguished Achievement Award. For the past three years, customers and sponsors have donated to Weis' Life is Why campaign.
A-Treat owner, The Jaindl Companies, has introduced a program to support homeless veterans through sales of the iconic soda. The company is unveiling new patriotic-themed packaging specific to two of its most popular A-Treat soda flavors – Cream Soda and Cola. Jaindl will donate 20% of the sales of these flavors to the Lehigh Valley Homeless Veteran Fund through Dec.31.
In addition to the goal of providing stable and temporary housing for veterans, Bravo Foxtrot has also been helping out the veteran community in other ways. On Mondays, the team has been running a food and clothing drive for veterans out of 116 West Main Street in Bay Shore. On Wednesday nights, Simoni created a group for veterans called “PTSD Don’t Sleep” that meets from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. On Sundays, Pinto leads a guided meditation from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Among our heroes of war have been the courageous War Dogs which have protected our soldiers and our country since WWI. Over 50,000 dogs have served in our US Military, and much of their heroism is still unknown.In 1942, the DFD (Dogs for Defense) program was formally established, making our ...
Not many people exude passion and caring as much as Watertown’s Karen Lanser when she talks about her beloved, relatively new, pursuit in life — aiding veterans in obtaining service dogs through her charity organization, Heroes for Heroes. “When you said you wanted to do a story on Heroes for...
BOSTON (CBS) – Flip through the pages of “The Greatest Generation” and you’ll find unforgettable stories of World War II heroes. But, there’s one particular copy of this book that is unlike any other.
“The first signatures were collected in 2001 when I was in Pearl Harbor,” said Christopher Sanchez, a Gulf War veteran, who recently retired from the Massachusetts State Police. He has spent the last 20 years traveling to World War II sites and collecting veterans’ signatures in Tom Brokaw’s book.
“Just having their signature is enough to trigger- hey I remember that guy he was a B-17 pilot. I...
ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – As we head into Veterans Day later this week there are endless men and women who have served and deserve our thanks and gratitude. Here at CN2 one man who touched all of our hearts – is the late father of our Director, Chris Roberts.
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Knock Out Breast Cancer event will take place this Sunday, Nov. 21, at the Carlisle Expo where there will be more than a dozen three-round amateur boxing matches. The funds raised will go to the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Research. It begins at 3:00 p.m. Those […]
When we talk about caregivers for veterans, most people think about spouses. But the children of veterans also shoulder a heavy burden. To support those families, Hidden Heroes, a campaign started by the Elizabeth Dole Foundation to provide much-needed support to military and veteran caregivers, has announced a new initiative just for kids: "Hidden Helpers."
KENNEWICK, WA – The Tri-Cities Helping Heroes, a local non-profit working to support the unmet needs of our Veterans and military community, is hosting a Veteran’s Day celebration in Downtown Historic Kennewick (204 W Kennewick Ave) on November 11th starting at 11:00AM. Vicki Evans, a Military Bugler for the VFW...
LAURINBURG —The first contributions for the Hometown Heroes for the Holidays have been received, kicking off the second annual community collection drive to bring a merrier Christmas to Scotland County children. For the second straight year, The Laurinburg Exchange is coordinating its Hometown Heroes for the Holidays project, and if...
After Rhonda Kemp’s daughter, Lacy, died in a drug overdose seven years ago, she looked to find ways to make something positive out of the tragedy. The Derby resident works with other families struggling with drug addictions and wrote a grief book called “Remarkable You: Revisiting Love, Regrets & Celebrations,” which was recently published.
Rochester, N.Y. — Tuesday was canning day for the Veterans Outreach Center. They're teaming up with Sager Beer Works to make a special limited edition beer. "Red, White and Brew" is being sold for $20 for a four-pack. A portion of the sales benefits the Veterans Outreach Center. If you've...
