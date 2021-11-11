ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

AARP Fraud Watch: Scams targeting veterans

pahomepage.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAARP says sometimes criminals will pretend to be former military...

www.pahomepage.com

kymkemp.com

Cartel Scam Targets Humboldt County residents

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office has recently received reports of a disturbing phone scam targeting local residents. As part of this scam, the scammer may call or send a text to the victim claiming that they are a member of a cartel. The scammer then threatens to kill the victim’s loved ones if they do not send thousands of dollars to the scammer immediately. The scammer has also reportedly sent graphic and disturbing images to victims attempting to convince the victims to send money.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
infosecurity-magazine.com

Scam Spotter Campaign Flags Gift Card Fraud

A cyber-safety platform has found a humorous way to warn the American public how to spot a gift card scam ahead of the holiday season. ScamSpotter.org has made a series of amusing videos in which some of the ridiculous storylines deployed by gift card scammers are played out by actors.
KRQE News 13

PNM warns of new phone scam targeting customers

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – PNM is working with the FBI after reports of a recent scam. The company says customers are receiving pre-recorded messages. The scammers claim you’re behind on your bill and threaten to turn your electricity off if you don’t pay up. In some cases, PNM shows up on the caller ID. PNM wants […]
bonnersferryherald.com

Educating consumers to fight scams and fraud

BOISE – The Idaho Department of Finance, in partnership with the Idaho Scam Jam Alliance, is dedicated to educating Idahoans about the ever-changing and increasingly complex landscape of scams and fraud. In support of this combined effort, the Department is pleased to announce the upcoming winter virtual Scam Jam webinar series, and the limited roll-out of the Alliance’s newest educational offering - Fraud Bingo.
BOISE, ID
nbc11news.com

Fraud Friday: Sweepstakes Scams

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Everybody would love to win some cash, or maybe even a luxury cruise, right? Well that’s why many people enter themselves in a sweepstakes, to try to have their chance. But unfortunately many scammers are looking to exploit those hopes of winning it big. Mark Fetterhoff, Program Manager for AARP Elderwatch, talks about ways to avoid this scam.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada AG warns public of scams targeting veterans, military families

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford is warning of scams that target veterans and military families during Military Family Month. One of the ways that scammers target veterans is by posing as a fellow military member or organization, known as an "affinity scheme." Officials say a common...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Triplicate

Tech Tuesday: Building a Digital Defense Against Scams Targeting Veterans

Welcome to the Oregon FBI’s Tech Tuesday segment. Today: Building a digital defense against scams targeting veterans. Operation Protect Veterans is a joint venture between the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and AARP. According to these partners, veterans are twice as likely to fall victim to fraudsters. In fact, they say, 16% of veterans have fallen victim to scams compared to 8% of the rest of us.
Advocate Messenger

Veterans more likely to lose money to scams

Kentucky’s 400,000 military veterans and active-duty service members are at risk of being targeted by scammers. According to a new AARP report, veterans, military, and their families are nearly 40% more likely to lose money to scams and fraud than the civilian population. Additionally, 4 out of 5 military/veteran adults were targeted by scams directly related to their military service or the benefits they receive.
WIFR

Impostors “phish” for Veterans in new scam

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Anticipate potential fraud this Veteran’s Day. Officials warn military personnel and family to watch for crooks via telephone and email. “The goal is to get access to the benefits the government provides to the veteran’s accounts,” says Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau. Scammers say some vets qualify for money from “secret” government programs, cash upfront for higher disability or pension payments later or charge for access to military records.
ROCKFORD, IL
postsouth.com

Stassi warns residents of address fraud scams

'Tis the season for fraudulent activity, according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi, and he wants all residents to take a vigilant approach to the scams that have become commonplace during the holiday season. Stassi said he has received numerous complaints that “change-of-address cards have been fraudulently submitted to the...
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
WNCT

BBB warns against scams targeting military consumers

On Veterans Day the Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina is warning military consumers to be extra cautious of scams. According to their BBB ScamTracker Risk Report, service members, veterans, and their families lose more money when victims of a scam than non-military consumers.
leominsterchamp.com

AARP Massachusetts Fraud Watch Network update for November 2021

The AARP Fraud Watch Network has issued the following watchdog alerts:. We’ve all received the pitch — that one investment opportunity that sounds just too good to pass up. But 99.99% of the time, passing it up is exactly the right thing to do. Investment fraud siphons billions of dollars from investors every year. Here’s how to spot a phony investment opportunity coming your way.
newsy.com

Robocalls Use Different Tactics To Scam Younger Targets

There's a preconceived notion that elderly Americans are uniquely susceptible to robocall scams, but younger Americans are more likely to be tricked out of their money through their phones. Nearly half of American 20-somethings reported losing money to fraud in 2020, compared to only 20% of those 70 to 79,...
107.3 KFFM

‘Tis The Season to Give But Watch Out For Scams

'Tis the season for holiday shopping - and also holiday scams. Swindlers are out in full force during the holidays, capitalizing on these busy times. Washington State is the 14th most at risk state in the nation. Leeta Scott, director of the A-A-R-P Fraud Fighter Call Center in Washington state,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

Educating Consumers to Fight Scams & Fraud: Idaho Department of Finance Announces Virtual Scam Jam & Fraud Bingo Series

BOISE - The Idaho Department of Finance, in partnership with the Idaho Scam Jam Alliance, is dedicated to educating Idahoans about the ever-changing and increasingly complex landscape of scams and fraud. In support of this combined effort, the Department recently announced the upcoming winter virtual Scam Jam webinar series, and the limited roll-out of the Alliance’s newest educational offering - Fraud Bingo.
BOISE, ID
The Amarillo Pioneer

APD: New Phone Scam Targets Local Residents

A new scam is hitting local residents over their phones. According to the Amarillo Police Department, several citizens called authorities on Tuesday to report a phone scam from someone claiming to be from Xcel Energy. The caller is telling citizens that they are behind on their bill and that if they don’t pay, their service will be disconnected.
AMARILLO, TX
securityboulevard.com

Charity Fraud: How to Avoid Scams and Give Wisely

What do you think are some of the biggest causes for charity? Natural disaster relief, terrorist attack relief, world hunger, health care funding, and suicide prevention are just a few of the biggest subjects for charities. Unfortunately, these are also some of the largest areas for charity fraud. Since the beginning of COVID-19, cybersecurity firm “DomainTools” has flagged more than 100,000 sites with COVID-19-related domains as “high risk” for fraud. Keeping this in mind, it’s important for us to understand what charity fraud is. We also need to know why and how it happens, and how we can avoid and detect fraudulent charities.
Great Bend Post

Pandemic scams increasingly targeting US seniors

BBB is receiving several reports from seniors reporting that they are receiving text messages from scammers posing as the U.S. Department of Health, about taking a mandatory online COVID-19 test in order to receive the recently approved stimulus payment. Others are receiving emails stating they qualify for a payment and to click on a link to claim a check. During this time of uncertainty, it is the ideal time for a scammer to prey on fear. The bottom-line is don’t respond to a text, email or phone call from a sender that is unfamiliar, even if it looks official or from a respected agency.
PUBLIC SAFETY

