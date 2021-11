KALAMAZOO, MI – A database that would allow the public to track arrests and outcomes in Kalamazoo County has garnered the support of the Board of Commissioners. However, it is unclear if the resolution approved by the county board will lead to the creation of the database. The resolution, approved by a split vote, calls on the county prosecutor to make the data available and he has concerns.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO