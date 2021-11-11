CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSNBC host suggests Democrats have a 'great economic story'

By Lindsay Kornick
Fox News
Fox News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle argued on Wednesday that the Democrats have actually accomplished plenty of good things when it comes to the economy. On "Meet The Press Daily," Ruhle discussed the recent report that prices had climbed 6.2% in October which is the highest inflation rise since December 1991. Host Chuck...

Comments / 11

E-Man
6d ago

Wow. Cost of everything is up, our taxes are up. And no less us legal tax paying American citizens are paying for these 1.9 illegal undocumented immigrants that came in to this country since January 20 2021.

Richard Osborne
6d ago

For democrats..it IS a great story: The Destruction of America in less than a year" This has been their goal for decades.

Mike Constantine
6d ago

It's perfect, Keep telling each other and the American public that! You shall reap your rewards in the midterms! Then you will be crying about your "messaging"!

Joy Reid fumes over Biden approval rating, calls Americans ungrateful: 'I guess they spent the whole $2,000'

Far-left MSNBC host Joy Reid derided and mocked Americans Monday for not being sufficiently grateful to President Biden, snarking they must have already spent their stimulus checks and aren't happy anymore. During a discussion with left-wing historian Michael Beschloss on "The ReidOut," Reid fumed over Biden's poor approval rating, with...
Biden stimulus failures could produce 1920s-style Republican victories

What's wrong with the economy? Nobody seems quite sure, but it's clear that the Biden administration's $1.9 trillion stimulus bill passed in March, on top of the $900 billion approved during the last full month of the Trump administration, has not had the intended results. Yes, the economy has grown,...
Has Kamala Harris been sidelined?

An earlier version of this column incorrectly stated that Al Gore had served 24 years in elective office before being selected as a vice presidential candidate. He had served 16 years in the U.S. House and Senate. This version has been corrected. Everyone lately seems to have an opinion about...
Democrats are on course to lose in 2022 and 2024. If they do, we may lose our democracy.

I've never been more worried about the future of the country than I am today. I briefly exhaled a year ago when Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump, but now my concerns are rising as President Biden's poll numbers are dropping. In the new Post-ABC News poll, Biden is down to 41 percent approval and 53 percent disapproval. That's a record-high disapproval rating for a recent first-year president not named Trump.
Newsmax appears to be pivoting away from the "lunacy" with a more Fox News-like focus on politics

"Between multiple billion-dollar lawsuits over its 2020 election-fraud lies and having a star White House reporter go all-in on satanic vaccine conspiracy theories, Newsmax seems to be facing a similar predicament to that of Fox News in recent years: How do we pivot away from the lunacy?" reports The Daily Beast's Justin Baragona and Diana Falzone. "The fledgling MAGA channel's solution seems to be going on a hiring spree of former Fox News producers and reporters. While Newsmax has never shied away from over-the-top, often unhinged right-wing commentary, the MAGA-centric channel's ludicrousness came under the microscope over the last two weeks when its star White House reporter Emerald Robinson began pushing on Twitter a patently absurd claim that the COVID-19 vaccines contain a 'bioluminescent' tracking device with satanic powers." After Robinson was permanently banned from Twitter last week, it appears Newsmax is dumping her for a more respectable White House reporter: Fox News chief D.C. correspondent James Rosen, currently a political reporter for local TV giant Sinclair Broadcasting Group. "Furthermore, over the past month Newsmax has hired two longtime Fox News 'straight news' executive producers to be the fledgling network's news director and vice president of talent," The Daily Beast adds. "This seeming effort to replicate the Fox News model suggests Newsmax is trying to expand its threadbare newsroom and lend it some credibility—in spite of recent embarrassments."
