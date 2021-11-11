Local roundup: Waterford girls advance to Class L soccer quarters

Waterford’s Lily Marelli is mobbed by teammates after scoring the lone goal in the fourth-seeded Lancers' 1-0 win over Avon in the Class L girls' soccer tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday at Waterford. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

Waterford — Fourth-seeded Waterford advanced to the quarterfinals of the CIAC Class L girls' soccer tournament with a 1-0 second-round victory over No. 20 Avon on Wednesday.

The Lancers (14-3-2) will host No. 21 North Haven, a 3-1 winner over No. 5 Ledyard, on Friday at 2 p.m.

"It was a great defensive effort," Waterford coach Chris Ghiglia said. "We had to deal with a very aggressive Avon team."

Waterford scored its only goal in the first half when Lily Marelli scored off a cross from fellow senior Aimee Girard.

Avon outshot the Lancers 12-7, but goalie McKenzie Gregory was superb, making seven saves and earning praise from Ghiglia, who said, "McKenzie Gregory was fantastic in goal making several key saves to preserve the shutout."

In other games:

• Senior Skylar Gustavsen scored all three goals as No. 15 Bacon Academy upset No. 2 and previously unbeaten Woodland 3-0 in the Class M second round. Freshmen Liz Glover and Veronica Smith had assists for the Bobcats (11-5-3), and one of Gustavsen's goals came on a penalty kick. Up next is a quarterfinal game, Bacon's first since 2008, at No. 10 Notre Dame of Fairfield on Friday at 2 p.m.

• Leah Comeroski and Magda Carpenter scored two goals apiece as No. 17 Lyman Memorial eliminated No. 1 Metro Learning Center 8-0 in the Class S second round. The Bulldogs (11-7-1) will host No. 24 Northwest Catholic in Friday's quarterfinals at 2 p.m.. Olivia Dunnack, Neveah Shifrin and Hailey Litwin also scored goals for Lyman, which led 5-0 at halftime, while goalies Morgan Tartaglia and Phoebe Carpenter combined for two saves.

• Rory Parri scored the game's only goal with 19:18 remaining in the first half as No. 15 Hand defeated No. 2 East Lyme in the Class L second round. The Vikings, who had their six-game winning streak snapped, finish 16-3.

• No. 21 North Haven defeated No. 5 Ledyard 3-1 in the Class L second round. Sarah Bailey, assisted by Delaney Vaudrey, scored the lone goal for the Colonels, who finish 12-3-4.

• No. 6 Somers rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the final five minutes to tie the game, then ousted No. 11 Old Lyme 3-1 in a penalty kick shootout in the Class S second round. The Wildcats, who finish 11-4-5, trailed 1-0 when Lydia Powers, Sydney Goulding and Alexis Fenton scored goals over a nine-minute span in the second half to give Old Lyme the lead.

• Ella Hagelston's goal in the 94th minute lifted No. 19 Old Saybrook to a 1-0 double overtime win over No. 3 St. Bernard in the Class S second round. Chloe Jennings made seven saves in goal for the Saints, who finished 12-4-1.

H.S. swimming

• Waterford's Camille Caldrello earned all-state honors and qualified for the State Open by placing third in the Class S diving championships at Sheehan in Wallingford. Caldrello finished with 336.70 points. Weston's Cali Mandell won the event with 359.05 points.

Women's basketball

• Amina Wiley, Yasmine Santos and Alexia Watson scored 14 points each as Mitchell College beat Dean 76-36. Sam McKenna had 11 points, Le'Sandra Turner had eight assists and three steals and Wiley had 10 rebounds for Mitchell (2-0), which led 34-19 at halftime.

College honors

• Coast Guard Academy placed three players on the All-New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference men's soccer team. Senior Mike Daunt earned first team honors while juniors John Flood and George Ackling were named to the second team. It was the first All-conference honors for all three players.

Daunt, a forward, led the Bears and was tied for the NEWMAC lead with eight goals on the season. Flood, a midfielder, had three goals this season, all game winners, to go with three assists. He scored the game winning goals against Goucher, WPI and Clark this season. Ackling was the anchor of the Coast Guard defense that allowed just 12 goals all season long with eight shutouts.

• Connecticut College senior Jackie Mountford was named to the All-New England Small College Athletic Conference second team in field hockey. Mountford, a goalie, led all NESCAC keepers with 173 total saves. She made a career-high 19 stops at Bates on Sept. 18 and posted double-digit saves in 12 of the team's 15 games.

Men's basketball

• UConn Avery Point lost its season opener to Massasoit CC, 83-76, on Tuesday night. New London's Davon Benjamin had 16 points, six rebounds and three assists for the Pointers while Zach Mihok added 15 points, six rebounds and five blocks, Terrell Gardner had 13 points, C.J. Mattson 10 points and Justice Farris had eight points, 11 rebounds, six assists and five steals.