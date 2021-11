DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is launching another year of NextCycle Colorado, it’s third in a row. The program is designed to boost remanufacturing solutions for recycled or recovered content in the state. Remanufacturing involves taking a used commodity and turning it into new or better-than-new condition. The commitment to NextCycle Colorado is designed to help the state reach its 45% statewide landfill diversion rate by the year 2036. (credit: CBS) According to the CDPHE, “Businesses accepted into the program are provided individualized technical support and mentorship by Resource Recycling Systems to refine their ideas and develop investable...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 HOURS AGO