Ducks GM Murray resigns, plans to enter treatment program

By Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anaheim Ducks general manager Bob Murray resigned a day after he was placed on administrative leave amid an investigation into his workplace conduct. Murray plans to enter a treatment program for alcohol abuse, the team and Murray said in a statement Wednesday. The 66-year-old Murray...

