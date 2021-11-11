CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Ducks GM Murray resigns, plans to enter treatment program

By GREG BEACHAM
Tacoma News Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnaheim Ducks general manager Bob Murray resigned a day after he was placed on administrative leave amid an investigation into his workplace conduct. Murray plans to enter a treatment program for alcohol abuse, the team and Murray said in a statement Wednesday. The 66-year-old Murray has been with the...

