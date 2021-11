Bobby didn’t get to see the simple-but-potent philosophy work again, just as it did for his son at Salem, Auburn and Akron. Bobby Bowden died Aug. 8 after a brief battle against pancreatic cancer. Less than two months later, ULM shocked Troy and then Liberty, one of the better (and more popular) teams in the Group of Five, as massive underdogs. The victories were so massive, ULM became only the second program in college football history to beat two teams as an underdog of 23 points or more in a single season (Northwestern, 1982).

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO