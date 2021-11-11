CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa County, CO

Area Closures in Honor of Veterans Day

By Al Maulding
KREX
KREX
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W0UYU_0ct51N9h00

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — In observance of Veterans Day, many businesses and municipal buildings will be closed or operating during different hours on Thursday, November 11.

Mesa County
Many Mesa County offices will be closed, including the Clerk and Recorder’s Office, the District Attorney’s Office, The Department of Human Services, Facilities and Fairgrounds, Public Health, Workforce Center, and others.

The closure does not include the Coroner’s Office, Criminal Justice Services, Mesa County Landfill, or emergency functions of the Sheriff’s Office.

Animal Services will be open from 11 am to 1 pm.

City of Grand Junction
Offices of the City of Grand Junction will be closed. Trash and recycling pickup will run as scheduled.

Thursday will also be a parking meter holiday, including the parking garage on Rood Avenue.

City of Montrose
City Hall, Municipal Court, Animal Shelter, Visitor Center, City Shop, Montrose Pavilion, and Police Department offices will be closed.

The Black Canyon Golf Course will remain open all day.

Eagle County
Eagle County Government offices, including the Avon and El Jebel satellite offices and landfill and related facilities, will be closed.

Garfield County
All Garfield County offices of elected officials and county administrative departments are closed.

The Rifle Garfield County Airport is open for general aviation, weather permitting, although the airport’s administrative offices are closed. Anyone needing assistance at this time can call 970-230-1685.

The Garfield County Landfill near Rifle is open on Thursday, Nov. 11, for regular winter hours.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KREX

City, County approve next steps for 29 Road and I-70 Interchange

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The City of Grand Junction and Mesa County continues to move forward to improve access to I-70 between Horizon Drive and I-70B in Grand Junction. On Nov. 15, 2021, the City and County entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to establish agency responsibilities for work on environmental clearances and federal and […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

48 local nonprofits to partake in Colorado Gives Day 2021

GRAND VALLEY, Colo. (KREX) — Goals for Colorado Gives Day grow bigger every year. The annual event serves a 24-hour period for people to give where they live to the charity of their choice. 48 nonprofits based in the Grand Valley partake in Colorado Gives Day this year with the hope of a turnout that […]
COLORADO STATE
KREX

Delta County COVID-19 Update

DELTA, Colo. — COVID-19 is not letting up in Delta County, or in our neighboring counties. From Tuesday, November 9, 2021, through Monday, November 15, 2021, Delta County has seen 137 new cases for a total of 4,383.  Delta County’s positivity rate sits at 10.7 %. Sadly, Delta County Health Department is reporting 6 additional […]
DELTA COUNTY, CO
KREX

FBI conducts “actions” into Tina Peters

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) – This morning, the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted federally-authorized law enforcement actions into potential criminal activity by employees of the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s Office and others associated with those employees. The activity occurred in both Mesa and Garfield Counties at four separate locations. Investigators with the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office (Mesa County, Colorado) […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mesa County, CO
Health
Grand Junction, CO
Government
City
Grand Junction, CO
City
Mesa, CO
Mesa County, CO
Government
County
Mesa County, CO
City
El Jebel, CO
Local
Colorado Government
KREX

Clifton Christian Church needs donations for Thanksgiving boxes

CLIFTON, Colo. (KREX) — Clifton Christian Church has helped more than 1500 households in 2021 — and 44 thousand people helped so far. This year, the non-profit food bank has a long list of people pre-registered for food boxes. Six hundred more families can benefit from the project this holiday, if community members can lend […]
CLIFTON, CO
KREX

This week’s “Nation and Neighborhood in Politics Report”

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo — Mesa County election officials just released unofficial results from this year’s election. For District 51 School Board, Andrea Haitz will represent District C, Angela Lema will represent District E, and Willie Jones will represent District D. They will take their oath in December. Earlier this week, Mark Ferrandino, Executive Director of […]
MESA COUNTY, CO
KREX

KREX

687
Followers
822
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy