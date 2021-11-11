Area Closures in Honor of Veterans Day

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — In observance of Veterans Day, many businesses and municipal buildings will be closed or operating during different hours on Thursday, November 11.

Mesa County

Many Mesa County offices will be closed, including the Clerk and Recorder’s Office, the District Attorney’s Office, The Department of Human Services, Facilities and Fairgrounds, Public Health, Workforce Center, and others.



The closure does not include the Coroner’s Office, Criminal Justice Services, Mesa County Landfill, or emergency functions of the Sheriff’s Office.



Animal Services will be open from 11 am to 1 pm.

City of Grand Junction

Offices of the City of Grand Junction will be closed. Trash and recycling pickup will run as scheduled.



Thursday will also be a parking meter holiday, including the parking garage on Rood Avenue.

City of Montrose

City Hall, Municipal Court, Animal Shelter, Visitor Center, City Shop, Montrose Pavilion, and Police Department offices will be closed.



The Black Canyon Golf Course will remain open all day.

Eagle County

Eagle County Government offices, including the Avon and El Jebel satellite offices and landfill and related facilities, will be closed.

Garfield County

All Garfield County offices of elected officials and county administrative departments are closed.



The Rifle Garfield County Airport is open for general aviation, weather permitting, although the airport’s administrative offices are closed. Anyone needing assistance at this time can call 970-230-1685.



The Garfield County Landfill near Rifle is open on Thursday, Nov. 11, for regular winter hours.

