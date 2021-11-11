Sleeplessness and anxiety: PhD supervisors on toll of COVID pandemic

The esteemed infectious disease specialist spoke with TreatmentMagazine.com about the pandemic’s collateral damage. “I wear a lot of hats,” Celine Gounder, MD, says, sitting a couch on the terrace of her apartment in Manhattan’s bustling Flatiron district, her miniature poodle Zizou on her lap. A clinical assistant professor of medicine and infectious diseases at New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine, Gounder has been a familiar face and voice during the COVID-19 pandemic, appearing regularly as a health expert on network and cable news programs, writing in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Atlantic and numerous other outlets, and hosting an acclaimed podcast, Epidemic, that has covered the full range of issues related to COVID. She’s also had boots on the ground during the crisis, treating patients at Manhattan’s Bellevue Hospital, an epicenter of the pandemic in the brutal first wave in the spring of 2020.
Comments / 0